Max Payne 1+2 Remake Announced by Remedy

After almost 20 years of release, Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne will have remakes by the hands of Remedy Entertainment. In partnership with Rockstar Games, the development of the titles is confirmed, and they will use the Northlight graphics engine.

The news, revealed by surprise this Wednesday (6), confirmed the return of Max Payne to consoles, now reviving his participation in the first two games of the trilogy. In a statement, Remedy announced the titles without giving further details, commenting on the investor website crash after the release of the report.

We are pleased to announce that we will remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, in a new development agreement with Rockstar Games. Read the full press release here: https://t.co/gx9tuH425j — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) April 6, 2022

Max Payne for the new generation

According to a note, the games will be produced for PS5, Xbox Series and PC, using Remedy’s Northlight graphics engine, and being financed following the AAA title strategy. The negotiation between the companies also reinforces that the creator of Control will be rewarded with royalties, after Rockstar recovers its revenue margin with development and distribution costs.

“Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know that millions of fans around the world feel the same way,” said Remedy CEO Tero Virtala. “We are very excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.”

Max Payne 1+2 Remake still has no release date.

What did you think of the news? Excited to see classic bullet-time in next-gen graphics and performance? Leave your impressions in the comments.