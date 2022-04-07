Max Payne and Max Payne 2 Remakes Revealed for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

On Wednesday night (06), the Remedy announced an amazing project: Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne will have exclusive remakes for the new generation (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and PC. Both games will be developed on the proprietary Northlight Engine, which was used in both Control (one of the games with the best use of ray tracing today) and Quantum Break.

Both games will be produced in an agreement with Rockstar, which is the current rights holder for the franchise. Max Payne (which even produced Max Payne 3) and will finance the remakes. However, Remedy will return at the helm of the remakes, as she was the creator and original developer of the first two titles.

According to the first information released by the company, both games will be present in a single package, will have the same budget as a high quality AAA game from Remedy and are still in the conceptual development stage, that is: it has not yet come out of paper.

Despite being two amazing games from the 2000s and being relatively playable even today, it will be very interesting to see them redone from the ground up with next-gen graphics and big-budget quality from the Rockstar behind the projects. The first title pioneered the “bullet time” mechanic, which used slow-motion time to help players defeat bad guys while also seeing incredible moments on screen (something largely inspired by the first Matrix).

Rockstar Will Fund Max Payne 1+2 Remake

One of the coolest news from the announcement of the remakes is that Rockstar is behind the production, funding the games and ceding the license back to Remedy, the creator of the franchise. According to Rockstar, Remedy came up with the idea and went after them to negotiate a deal, which came to fruition today.

“We were really excited when our longtime friends at Remedy reached out to us to talk about remakes of the first Max Payne. We’re huge fans of the work Remedy has done over the years and we can’t wait to play these new versions,” he said. Sam Houser, founder of Rockstar Games.

Remedy’s CEO was also very excited about the announcement: “Max Payne has always held a special place in our hearts and we know that millions of fans around the world feel the same way.”

Max Payne and Max Payne 2 Remake does not yet have a release date, but they will arrive for PS5. Xbox Series X|S and PC.