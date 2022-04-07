Microwave popcorn can cause Alzheimer’s, study shows

For some people, there’s nothing better than the smell and hot steam of popcorn popped in the microwave before marathoning the next season of their favorite series. However, the snack may be causing brain damage to consumers, among them, the greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

USP researchers were able to show the relationship between flavorings used in food and Alzheimer’s disease. The results serve as a warning for us to be careful with the exaggerated consumption of certain industrialized foods.

Microwave Popcorn May Promote Alzheimer’s (Source: Shutterstock)Source: Shutterstock

In the research developed, the scientists fed rats for 90 days with diacetyl, a substance that gives popcorn a buttery flavor. Twelve rodents were used, separated into two groups: one that received the substance and the other, a placebo. Additive doses were calculated to simulate normal adult consumption.

When the animals’ brains were analyzed, an increase in the concentration of beta-amyloids, molecules that indicate the emergence of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, was revealed. Of the 48 proteins evaluated, 46 showed dysregulation, some of which are also involved in the development of dementia and cancer.

According to the researchers, in a note from the university, there is previous evidence of the neurodegenerative action of the substance, but the effects it causes in the brain were unknown, because there are few studies in this area.

Diacetyl is found in coffee, beer, chocolate, milk and yogurt. Its consumption is approved by Anvisa, but prolonged exposure is harmful to health. Previous research has shown that the compound causes lung problems like bronchitis.

Called “microwave popcorn disease,” it can be fatal. Lucas Ximenes, a doctoral student at USP, says that the problem arose in elderly Americans who ended up developing the disease due to excessive consumption of food.