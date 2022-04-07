Negotiations are taking “much longer” than desired, says Kremlin

O The Russian government considered, this Wednesday, that the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are not progressing as fast as they would like.

“The only thing I can say is that the works [de negociação] continue”Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press conference.

“There is still a long way to go. The work process is ongoing, but it is taking much longer than we would like”he added.

On Tuesday, Russia accused the West of trying to disrupt talks between Kyiv and Moscow by fueling “hysteria” over allegations of war crimes committed against Ukrainian civilians in the city of Bucha. “Just as the Western media spread falsehood about the city of Bucha, Ukrainian negotiators tried to completely stop the negotiation process,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Kremlin wants to see what it says is a “monstrous staging” in Bucha investigated, calling for a “truly independent and impartial” inquiry.

“We remember various types of investigations in which Russia did not participate and which we cannot consider independent. It is important that this does not happen again.”said Peskov.

On Monday, during a visit to Bucha, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the “genocide” by Russian military forces and admitted that it would be more difficult to negotiate with Moscow, given the massacre scenario he encountered.

“It’s very difficult to negotiate when you see what they’ve done here,” lamented Zelensky.

Today, and despite these statements by the Ukrainian leader, the Kremlin spokesman assured that the negotiation work will continuealthough they evolve “slower” than Moscow would like.

Peskov said again that the withdrawal of Russian military forces from some areas of northern Ukraine, including the Kiev region, was a step towards creating more favorable conditions for the negotiation process.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin had said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to meet with Zelensky, but noted that “such a meeting will only be possible after an agreement is reached on the final document of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.”

It is recalled that the first reports of crimes against civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha emerged over the weekend. According to the Ukrainian authorities, civilians were raped, tortured and killed by Russian troops. The attacks have been denied by the Kremlin, which claims that the images released are “false”.

This Wednesday marks the 42nd day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At least 2,195 civilians died and 1,480 were injured, according to figures confirmed by the United Nations (UN). The war has already led to the flight of more than 11 million people, 4.1 million of them to neighboring countries.

[Notícia atualizada às 14h19]

Also Read: Zelensky says Russia is using “hunger” as a weapon

News by the Minute nominated for the Marketeer Awards

O News by the Minute is one of the nominees of the 2022 edition of the Marketeer Awardsin the category of digital media. Voting takes place until the 31st of May.

To help us win, just access the website of the initiative organized by the magazine marketeerclicking on hereand proceed to fill in the form, selecting News by the Minute in the category of digital media and then formalizing the vote. Thank you for your preference!