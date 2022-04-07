News from France and Region

In just over three months, Franca has confirmed 1,407 cases of dengue. The number is six times greater than the 221 cases recorded throughout last year and is accompanied by high medical demand in emergency care units in the city.

According to the City Hall, the survey of the larval index showed that neighborhoods such as Vila São Sebastião, Santa Maria, Vila Formosa, Jardim Brasilândia and Aeroporto are among the places with the highest incidence of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits the disease.

The Surveillance teams were distributed and from Monday to Saturday carry out visits to houses and land, destroying mosquito breeding sites, where there is stagnant water, and guiding the population.

In order to facilitate the work of vector agents, the ministry asks for the collaboration of residents to authorize entry into their homes, always requiring identification and observing whether they are properly uniformed.



Symptoms



With a large number of patients suspected of having the disease, the main symptoms identified by the Health Department in recent days are fever above 38.5°C, intense muscle pain, pain when moving the eyes, malaise, lack of appetite, pain head and red spots on the body.

When presenting symptoms, the person should seek a health service for proper diagnosis and treatment. Dengue, in most cases, has a spontaneous cure after 10 days. Absolute rest and drinking plenty of water are essential to keep the body hydrated.