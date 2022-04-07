No Chip! Android 13 may allow multiple numbers on the device

Android 13 will be released in the second half of this year (2022), at least that’s Google’s promise. One of the goals is to offer the possibility for the user to have several phone numbers on a single device. In this case, this would be possible without the need for multiple chips in the smartphone compartments.

The news was popularized from the publication of a journalist specializing in the subject, Mishaal Rahman. According to him, the resource would even have a name: Multiple Enabled Profiles, or in Portuguese it would be Multiple Enabled Profiles (the translation is free and literal).

Android 13 will allow multiple SIM profiles in just one

According to Rahman’s information, the tool is capable of agglutinating several SIM records into just one eSIM (digital SIM). Therefore, this would be a concrete step to put an end to the existence of cell phone chips. After all, the telephone lines would be compressed in a virtual way inside the device through the eSIM.

Another highlight is that this concept or feature, if you prefer, has belonged to Google for 2 years. The technology company patented the multiple digital SIMs in 2020. However, to date, no official pronouncement has been made by Google.

Rumors surround the release of Android 13

In other words, the truth is that Multiple Profiles Enabled is still just rumors surrounding the release of Android 13. There is no official confirmation from Google about the release of the feature.

The truth is that users would be happy to be able to have multiple numbers on just one device. Especially companies that deal with messaging applications could centralize service on a few devices. However, it is still necessary to understand how the administration of the resource would work.

Although the news is shocking, taking care of multiple contacts on just one phone seems confusing, to say the least. The fact is that the problem of “badly inserted chip” will end once and for all from the use of an eSIM, for example.