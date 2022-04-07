One person dies and 15 injured in new fuel price protests in Peru | World

A farm worker died and 15 others were injured during a new protest in Peru against rising fuel prices in the country. The death took place after a clash between protesters and local police in the city of Ica, 300 km from Lima. With the new victim, the death toll has risen to five since the beginning of the demonstrations in the country.

Among the injured, 12 are police officers. All of them are hospitalized, one in a serious condition, according to the director of the Ica hospital where the victims were taken.

The clashes took place in the morning, when a police detachment tried to expel dozens of agricultural workers who were blocking the Pan-American highway in Ica, where many agribusiness companies operate in the country. As a precaution, the government decided to cancel all classes in Lima.

The protests and blockades began on March 28, because of rising fuel prices. Initially, they were mobilized by truck drivers, but gained strength with the adhesion of workers from other areas, such as farmers.

Tension has been growing since Monday (4), when protests took place in Lima, Ica and in several regions of the country against the increase in fuel and food prices. The acts led the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, to impose a curfew by surprise, which was repudiated by various sectors of the population, both on the right and on the left.

On Tuesday (5), Castillo lifted the curfew, after a day in which the protests intensified, with clashes between protesters and police and the depredation of public buildings and shops. A game between Flamengo against Sporting Cristal for Libertadores da América that was scheduled in the Peruvian capital was canceled, but ended up happening at night, with the release of the curfew.

The protester killed on Wednesday (6th) was a 25-year-old worker from the agricultural company Ica, according to local agricultural workers’ leader, Julio Carbajal, told RPP radio.

Castillo’s popularity drops

Peru's President Pedro Castillo announced measures shortly before midnight on Tuesday (5)

This is the first wave of protests in the government of Pedro Castillo, the leftist president who has been in power for eight months in Peru.

The crisis comes at a vulnerable time for Castillo’s government, which came to power last year with the majority support of Peru’s rural population, the same group that today is at the forefront of his administration’s main protests.