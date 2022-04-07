Only Fans model is brutally murdered in Italy, and the author of the crime shocks by revealing his identity

A brutal crime has shocked Italy in the last month: Carol Maltesi, 26, was killed and dismembered by her own neighbor, with whom she had an open relationship. The girl sold erotic videos on social media. The confessed author of the femicide is bank clerk Davide Fontana, 43 years old. His hobby is a blog of gastronomy and photography. The man admitted that he killed, quartered and threw the girl’s body off a cliff. The revelation of Fontana’s identity shocked Italy, as he was considered a friend of the model. It was the bank clerk himself who reported Maltesi’s disappearance. He ended up arrested.

The man told police he was in an “erotic game” when he stabbed Carol to death, according to Italian news agency Ansa. The crime was registered in the city of Rescaldina. “Nobody looked for her, just her mother, via WhatsApp, and an ex-boyfriend, also via text messages. over the phone, no one“, said Fontana. To avoid suspicion, he even paid the rent on the girl’s house and sent messages to her contacts.

“I met her on Instagram and took pictures of her in her underwear. I used to live in Milan with my wife and then I decided to leave her because I started a relationship with Carol. We had an open relationship. She sold sexy movies and photos on Only Fans. I’m telling you all this because she wanted to take this weight off my shoulders and tell the truth.“, he declared, according to the newspaper “El País”.

After dismembering the young woman, Fontana kept her in a freezer – which he bought on account of the crime – and, after two months, he reportedly decided to dispose of the body, driving about 150 km to a place where he could throw the remains. . According to the police, they would have found parts of a woman’s body inside plastic bags, but until then, Carol’s disappearance had not been reported.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, identification was difficult. What helped the police were the girl’s 15 tattoos, which caught the attention of Carol’s fans, after some images ended up posted on the internet. Davide himself decided to go to the police station to report the disappearance of his neighbor, in an attempt to free himself. However, his testimony turned out to be confused and, eventually, he ended up confessing.

The crime would have been committed in January of this year, but the body was only found on March 21. The victim worked as a saleswoman in a store in Milan, before entering the world of sensual content on the internet. Her stage name was “Charlotte Angie”. Carol was the mother of a little boy, and she performed on social media as an artist and model.

According to sources close to her, Maltesi had a relationship of trust with the accused. They told Ansa that the man had access to the victim’s house keys. On March 13, even, Fontana published on the networks an old photo of the model who, at that point, had been dead for two months.