people pay almost R$400 for an hour of affection from strangers

In the photo, the ‘hug’ Kristiina Link with the British newspaper The Mirror reporter, Poppy Danby – (Credit: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/Reproduction)

Hugging strangers for money. It may seem strange, but the records of the so-called ‘professional cuddlers’ have been on the internet since at least 2015. The term has a difficult translation because there is no direct equivalent in Portuguese. In English, the word “cuddler” can mean affection, caress, pampering, caressing, lover or even being an adjective for something cute. All these meanings touch on what this economic activity is, without actually getting to what the reports say these people are: professional huggers.

Recently, an interview with the British Kristiina Link illustrated very well how this work works. “In 2019, I was missing the caring and affectionate side of a relationship after being single. I thought there should be a service where people help each other and hug each other – it’s a bit like Uber for cuddling,” she told The Mirror newspaper on February 2, 2022.

The conversation was a local success and even helped Kristiina to publicize her services. “I had never heard of touch therapy before reading Kristiina’s interview in the newspaper. I immediately decided to start with therapy and, having lived this experience, I can say that it is one of the best tools to bring calm joy and connectivity”, says an account shared by the ‘hugger’ on the ‘touchunwind’ profile, which the self-styled therapist use as a form of contact on Instagram.







Receiving physical affection from someone is considered therapy.



Kristiina clarifies that she is not a psychologist or any other more traditional conception of a therapist. The results of the treatment she applies, however, are based on information widely disseminated by recent scientific research: physical contact is related to the release of a hormone called oxytocin, the love hormone.

Physiologically, the substance is linked to uterine contractions at the time of childbirth, the release of milk during breastfeeding and the feeling of well being after an orgasm. Socio-emotional, this molecule is associated with a reduction in stress levels, greater connection between couples, the first wave of parental love towards their newborn children, and greater ethical and moral commitment within groups.

“In my work, I see many people who are feeling isolated because of the pandemic, as well as those who are grieving and need physical comfort,” said the hugger. For everything to work well, she creates an environment where the client can feel comfortable, talks beforehand about possible discomforts regarding areas of touch and snuggles people in an environment with music for meditation and a large double bed.

“I start by playing soothing music, holding hands and encouraging deep breathing so they feel present in the moment. We hug in various positions, like standing and cupping, but I change the position every 15 minutes, otherwise the arms get sore and people need to stretch,” she details. She explains that “it is important for people to feel that they are in a safe space and have been connected with the right person”.













Paid hug, without attachment or sexual connotation



Prices, of course, vary depending on the country the client is in and the professionals hired. But associations in the United States and Canada speak of an average pay of $85 an hour. On the outskirts of London, the 30-year-old woman charges around £170 for each three-hour session. If she wants an hour, the customer pays £65.

Kristiina assures that she makes £1,500 a month from her appointments. The amounts are equivalent to R$ 396, R$ 1,039, R$ 396 and R$ 9,174, respectively, in the exchange rate of the dollar and the pound this Tuesday (5/4). The therapist says she usually gives clients progressive discounts, but worries if they don’t seem to improve between sessions or if they appear to be bonding with her.

“My clients understand that snuggling is a form of plutonic touch therapy, however I have had regular clients that come every week and I sometimes see this as a sign that they are attached,” he says. To avoid this sort of thing, she tries to make the process very clear during the initial interview and recommends that people also attend conventional therapies, which Kristiina calls ‘talking therapy’.

“It’s important that people come to the session with the right intention, and at the appointment, I make sure that hug therapy is right for them,” she says. In addition, there is a concern with the maximum duration of the sessions, since such intense contact with other people can lead to physical discomfort. “Three hours is the ideal duration for a hug, as more than that can lead to drowsiness, headaches and even dehydration. Too much of anything is not good for you and that goes for hugging too,” he says.













The Brit says she has a wide range of clients. Everyone needs to be over 18 years old, but most are between 30 and 40 years old. There are people who are single and who need support to feel less lonely, but also those who are in a relationship and have some physical contact block. These patients use the sessions to learn how to better connect with their partners, she explains.

This profession can also cause confusion and attract people seeking paid sex. “It’s still a relatively new concept, so some people are confused about what hug therapy really is — it was the same for professional massage fifty years ago,” says the hugging therapist.

Kristiina remembers that, at first, her own mother was afraid of the risk she might be taking. “She then saw how happy this was making me and that I was doing great in a safe space. These days, there’s a big community in London and it’s becoming more normalised, so people are getting more curious about the benefits of healing touch,” she adds.

Although it may seem an eccentricity, the proliferation of professional organizations such as the American Cuddle Sanctuary indicate that this profession is here to stay. Although the publications of these organizations guarantee that the pandemic has greatly reduced demand, the scenario seems to be one of growth for them. After all, the great emotional losses of recent years have left behind a trail of cases of depression, anxiety and other disorders.