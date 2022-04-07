Philco HIT P13 launches with four cameras and wireless headphones in the box

THE philco announced the launch of its newest cell phone, the HIT P13. The model has a greater focus on its battery life and features a 6.55-inch screen, with some other entry-market specs.

The Philco HIT P13 has a screen with thin edges on the sides and top, with the bottom being thicker than the others. In the upper left corner of the screen it has a hole to house the front camera. At the back, it has a rectangular module, with the cameras resembling an L inside it.

It even has a fingerprint reader on the back cover, and a P2 headphone jack on top. In the box, it comes with a film, a protective cover and a wireless earphone.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Among its technical specifications, we see here a 6.55-inch screen with HD+ resolution and IPS LCD technology, without support for a higher refresh rate. Its processor is a Unisoc T610, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of internal storage space, with expansion to a micro SD card of up to 512 GB.

As for the camera set, it features a 16 MP main sensor, along with a 5 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth camera. On the front, the company chose to also place a 16 MP sensor for selfies.

Its operating system is Android 11, and it supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. Finally, the HIT P13 has a 5,000 mAh battery, but the charging speed has not been revealed.

price and availability

The Philco HIT P13 is now available at Philco’s official store and at major retailers in Brazil for a suggested price of R$1,999.

Philco HIT P13: technical sheet