Plane lands on wrong lane and forces maintenance car to leave at high speed

It was a flight of less than half an hour, departing at 12:47 pm and scheduled to arrive at 1:16 pm.

The ATR72-212A model of regional transport company Binter (Linhas Aéreas de Canarias), registered EC-MNN, has been in operation for five years, according to the flight monitoring tool AirNav RadarBox.

And he was on flight NT-207 from the island of Fuerteventura to Las Palmas, Spain, on March 14th.

The island of Fuertenova was declared a biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 2009.

Everything was going well until the moment of approach, when the pilots were cleared to land on the Las Palmas 03R runway.

In aviation, the runways of the aerodromes receive indications “R” or “L”, being the first for the runway on the right side (Right) and “L” for the one on the left side (Left).

As the aircraft with 68 passengers and 4 crew on board approached, the driver of an airport maintenance car working on runway 03L noticed something different and asked the tower if the approaching aircraft was landing on runway 03L, where the car was found.

The tower visually confirmed that the aircraft was pointing towards runway 03L and urged the driver to vacate the runway.

The vehicle vacated the runway at high speed and the aircraft actually landed safely where the driver was, that is, on 03L, not 03R.

The report was made by the Aviation Herald.

There is no information if the traffic control even determined that the ATR dart to look for the correct lane.

The incident was considered serious, and Spain’s Civil Aviation Accident and Incident Investigation Commission — CIAIAC — reported that an investigation had been opened into the incident.



