PREVENTION: Porto Velho starts vaccination against flu, measles and 4th dose of covid-19

The flu vaccination campaign has already started in basic health units and in Porto Velho Shopping. The municipality also started immunization against measles while maintaining the application of doses against covid-19.

People over 60 are included in the first phase of the campaign

In the first phase of vaccination against influenza, two priority groups are covered: people over 60 years of age and health workers, while the measles phase covers children aged between 6 months and 5 years and health professionals.

In addition to the campaigns in force, the Municipal Health Department (Semusa) also continues to offer the vaccine against covid-19, including for children from 5 years old. Elderly people from 60 years old can already receive the 4th dose of the immunizing agent.

At the Nova Floresta Health Unit, in the south of the city, the demand last Monday (4th) was quite varied. “Demand has increased. There is a lot of demand for both measles and flu and covid. In both periods we had a lot of assistance”, said the unit manager, Enivaldo Junior.

With all vaccines gathered in one place, it has become much easier for families to seek protection. While Oscarina Rodrigues de Lima, 64, was receiving the 4th dose of the vaccine against covid, her son, João Rodrigues, took the booster dose. Both completed the vaccination schedule as determined by the Ministry of Health.

Doses against covid-19 continue to be offered in health units

“Vaccinating is very important. Life is too good. We think that at this age we can no longer enjoy it, but I want to live much longer”said the retiree.

Already Sebastião completed three doses of the vaccine against covid in December. As he still hasn’t reached the four-month deadline for the interval between the third and fourth doses, he went to the unit in search of the flu vaccine.

“All immunization is important for the health of the person. I have a number of health issues, like high blood pressure and diabetes, so any vaccine for me is critical.” said the retiree.

To be entitled to vaccination, it is essential to present a personal document and, when possible, the SUS card and vaccination card. In the case of health workers included in the campaigns, they must present some document that proves the exercise of the profession. About 60,000 elderly people and 25,000 health workers must be assisted at this stage of the flu vaccination.

Later, other groups will be added. The calendar will be published by Semusa.