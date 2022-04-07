Sony’s game subscription service remains on the rise and leads the segment in the international console market. According to reports shared by the user “Tech_Zuby” (via twitter), PS Plus has twice as many Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Despite presenting attractive novelties such as the availability of day one titles and having established itself as a reference in gaming services, Game Pass continues to struggle to reach its competitors. Currently, the platform has around 25 million global subscribers on Xbox and PC consoles, while Nintendo and Sony both pass the 30 million mark each.

PlayStation Plus accumulates a total of 48 million subscribers. If the modality is integrated with PS Now, until now limited to some markets, the numbers reach an impressive 51.2 million and surpass services beyond the games department, such as YouTube Premium.

Check out the reports below:

Some of the biggest game subscription services, by subscriber counts (with PS Now now integrated, in the 2nd image).

The indicators come with excitement for fans and creators of PS Plus, especially after the announcement of the arrival of a new platform, which will unite the service with PS Now and expand the global reach. In this way, the introduction of more plans and the extension of the games catalog, now covering several generations of the PlayStation, will be able to leverage the subscriber brand.

New PS Plus with “all the big names”

Announced at the end of March with a robust catalog and three plan options, the new PS Plus will feature “all the big names” in the industry, according to a statement from Sony CEO Jim Ryan. In addition, the renewed platform will feature hundreds of titles, including members of indie and smaller portfolios. Click here to learn more.