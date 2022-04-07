Redmi Note 11: Xiaomi reveals prices in Brazil for the four cell phones | Cell phone

Xiaomi announced the arrival of the Redmi Note 11 line in Brazil with prices ranging from R$2,599 to R$3,999. Consumers will have four cell phone options – Note 11, Note 11S, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G – with assorted data sheets and multiple cameras. The launch took place this Wednesday (6th) at an event in São Paulo aimed at fans.

Some of these products were eventually found on online buy and sell pages. Yesterday’s announcement, however, marks the official arrival. Redmis with the Brazilian authenticity seal are entitled to warranty and technical support.

Launch of Redmi Note 11 in Brazil

The Redmi Note 11 is sold in Brazil in blue, light blue and gray colors. The smartphone is quite light and features a camera design that has become a tradition among Xiaomi products.

Its datasheet includes a Snapdragon 680 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Customers can still use the microSD slot of up to 1 TB – present in all products in the new line.

This quarter’s launch features a quad camera on the rear. The total set looks like this:

50 MP main

8 MP Ultra Wide

2 MP macro

2 MP depth sensor

Front (selfies) 13 MP

The manufacturer highlights the 5,000 mAh battery with the right to 33W fast recharge (and charger included kit). The model would go from zero to 100% in an hour, according to the official estimate.

The Redmi Note 11 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, with Full HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 11 and MIUI 13.

Redmi Note 11S (R$ 2,999)

The main evolution of the Redmi Note 11S is in the main camera, which jumps to 108 MP. The system uses pixel-bining technology that joins the nearby light points to generate a capture with more evident details.

The appeal of photography is also due to the selfie camera, which jumps to 16 MP.

The new cell phone uses a construction method that recharges the battery from the center to the ends, with the promise of a 26% reduction in the time it needs to be in the socket.

Little changes from the 6.43-inch screen, which repeats the Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

The datasheet features a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There are three colors on the Redmi Note 11S: white, blue and grey. All of them cost R$2,999.

Redmi Note 11 Pro (BRL 3,399)

The screen grows to 6.67 inches on the Redmi Note 11 Pro, but the Full HD+ resolution remains. It also advances in the refresh rate, which jumps to 120 Hz, one of the most valued features in current times for the fluidity with which it displays graphics and games.

The Note 11 Pro repeats the camera structure of the 11S, with four sensors on the back and a 16 MP front. Also noteworthy is the change from Gorilla Glass 3 seen in the above models to Gorilla Glass 5 in this high-end smartphone.

Processor and storage are the same as the Note 11S, while the RAM memory jumps to 6 GB. There is still evolution in charging technology, as we are talking about a 67W fast charger connected to the 5,000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi has announced three colors of Redmi Note 11 in Brazil: white, gray and light blue. All come out for the suggested price of R$ 3,399. Future customers will be able to handle this and other releases in the company’s own stores, located in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba and Salvador.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (R$ 3,999)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is suitable for those who always want to be with the latest technology. Compatibility with 5G internet means that the cell phone will be able to browse at higher speeds. The 5G project is slowly moving forward in Brazil and has everything to gain strength in the coming months.

This version repeats most of the attributes of the Redmi Note 11 Pro datasheet (without 5G), such as the screen, RAM, storage and cameras.

The difference is due to the Snapdragon 695 5G chip (Qualcomm), which is better prepared for the telecommunications network of the future. The manufacturer promises high performance in games and sharing, in addition to “ultra-fast downloads”.