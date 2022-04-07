Remedy announces remake of the first two Max Payne games

New deal with Rockstar Games will turn the two games into one

Remedy is very busy with the production of Alan Wake 2, announced during The Game Awards last year. However, the developer will share its attention with the remake of the first two games in the Max Payne franchise, as she just announced. Still in the “concept development stage”, the project is still far from gaining a face.

“Under a development agreement signed today, Remedy will develop the games as a single PC title, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S”, said the studio in an official statement. That is, the events of Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, will happen in a single game in this remake.

Remedy says the games will be “funded by Rockstar Games” and the project size will be the same as the developer’s own AAA games. In addition, Max Payne’s new title will be created with Remedy’s proprietary graphics engine, Northlight, and no Unreal Engine 5. This engine is the same one used since Quantum Break, a game released in 2016, through Control and now with CrossFire X’s campaign mode.

“We were so excited when our longtime friends at Remedy reached out to us to talk about a remake of the original Max Payne games. We are huge fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years and we can’t wait to be able to play these new versions. “, said Sam Houser, founder of Rockstar Games.



– Continues after advertising –

“Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know that millions of fans around the world feel the same,” comments Remedy CEO Tero Virtala. “We are very excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of Max Payne’s original games back to players in new ways.”

Ten years ago, the last title in the franchise, Max Payne 3, was released. The game brought the drama of the protagonist, taking place mostly here in Brazil (poorly portrayed), with lots of action, beautiful graphics and “bullet-time”.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: remedy