Rodrigo Mussi’s brother praises hospital: “We need to value SUS”

Former BBB22 Rodrigo Mussi will undergo a new surgery this Thursday (6/4), at Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo, to be able to remove the external support rod, popularly known as cage, after showing improvement in his clinical condition. . In a conversation with the LeoDias column, Diogo Mussi, the famous’s older brother, showed a lot of gratitude for the entire medical team at the public hospital and said he had no words to thank them for everything that had been done so far.

“(About) the hospital and the doctors who are treating my brother, I don’t have an ‘a’ to say. The capacity is impressive, as we have to value the SUS. And I emphasize even more: the fact that he arrived as a stranger and was treated as he was (very well), just proves that when someone arrives for them, it’s just another patient, that they treat them in the best possible way.”, said the lawyer. the column.

frame-Diogo-Mussi Diogo Mussi talks about the improvement in Rodrigo Mussi’s healthReproduction / Instagram ****Photo-rodrigo-mussi-ex-bbb (1) At the end of March, Rodrigo had a serious car accident. The former BBB was admitted to Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo in critical condition after the app car he was in collided with a truck.Reproduction / Instagram Rodrigo Mussi accident Image of the accident suffered by Rodrigo Mussi shows the car in which his brother was completely destroyedReproduction / TV Globo ****Photo-rodrigo-mussi-ex-bbb (2) According to Mussi’s press office, the state of health is considered “delicate, but stable”. “Influencer Rodrigo Mussi suffered head trauma during the accident, in addition to fractures throughout his body. The state of health is considered delicate, but stable”, said the boy’s team, confirming that he also needed to undergo multiple surgery on his leg and head. Reproduction / Instagram Rodrigo Mussi Rodrigo Mussireproduction 0

Rodrigo’s brother continued with the praise and ruled out the possibility of the ex-BBB being transferred: “They just did their best for my brother and they are doing it. You have to see the care they are taking with security too, it’s absurd. Really, the HC, I don’t know how to classify it. But we need to value what we are having, the SUS, really. The HC is a reference in Latin America in traumatology. So there was never the possibility of him (Rodrigo) being transferred, that didn’t happen”.

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.