Rodrigo Mussi’s brother thanks SUS for service: ‘They did the best’

Diogo Mussi, brother of ex-BBB Rodrigo Mussi, made a public thanks to SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde). It was in a public hospital that the boy was taken after suffering the very serious accident that left him in the ICU.

“(About) the hospital and the doctors who are treating my brother, I don’t have an ‘a’ to say. The capacity is impressive, as we have to value the SUS. And I emphasize even more: the fact that he arrived as a stranger and was treated as he was (very well), just proves that there, when someone comes to them, it’s just another patient, that they care in the best way possible”, the lawyer told the column Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

Rodrigo Mussi was taken to Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo, one of the best in the city and a reference in various types of clinical treatments.

“They just did their best for my brother and they are doing it. You have to see the care they are taking with security too, it’s absurd. Really, the HC, I don’t know how to classify it. But we need to value what we are having, the SUS, really. The HC is a reference in Latin America in traumatology. So there was never the possibility of him (Rodrigo) being transferred, that didn’t happen”, he also declared to the column.

