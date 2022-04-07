Rumor: Microsoft paid for ‘Chip Priority’ to increase Xbox Series X|S stock

We’ve seen the stock of Xbox Series S and particularly Xbox Series X consoles continue to become more plentiful over the past six months, particularly late 2021, and it looks like there is a good reason for that.

According to the folks at the XboxEra podcast, Microsoft actually struck a deal to get “chip priority” for the Xbox Series X and S last year, which resulted in greater console availability (especially in the UK) closer to Christmas.

“Around April [do ano passado], I got a DM saying that Microsoft is going to have a lot of consoles available this fall. And they did in the end, didn’t they?” “THE Microsoft paid for chip priority in the factories, which is why we’ve seen a lot more, and we’re still seeing a lot more Xbox stock right now… to me, it’s a smart investment.”

Late last year, Microsoft successfully launched the Halo Infinite Special Edition of the Xbox Series X, and the stock surge of the standard version led to record UK sales in December, surpassing even the month of launch in terms of sales. units sold.

Meanwhile, even recently, the Xbox Series X and S were the best-selling consoles in the UK in March 2022, with the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 lagging behind. If the rumor is true, it looks like the strategy is paying off for Microsoft.

