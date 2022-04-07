“Russia can’t win this war”, says Scholz – DW – 06/04/2022

German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz attended a session of the Bundestag (German Parliament) this Wednesday (06/04) where he answered questions asked by parliamentarians on a variety of topics, from the pandemic to domestic policy issues. The debate, however, was dominated by issues surrounding the war in Ukraine.

In his opening speech, Scholz commented on the war crimes committed in Ukraine and said that “the perpetrators and those who gave the orders must be held accountable”.

The chancellor again asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war. “Remove your troops from Ukraine. Until that happens, we will do everything we can to continue to support the Ukrainians,” he stressed.

“Our goal is for Russia not to win this war,” he clarified. He stressed that this is precisely the main reason for imposing heavy international sanctions against Moscow, as well as for sending weapons to Kiev and hosting Ukrainian refugees.

He defended his government’s reaction to the conflict in Ukraine and rejected criticism of the actions of the Defense Ministry, which has been accused of being slow to act.

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz, who opposes the government, has been pushing for Berlin to send heavy weapons to the Ukrainian defense, something Conservative lawmakers reinforced in Wednesday’s debate.

Shipment of weapons to Ukraine

“I am confident that Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht is doing everything possible, taking into account the decisions of our allies and the capabilities of the German army,” Scholz said.

The chancellor said that a large amount of weapons and equipment had been sent to Ukraine, and that further deliveries were still to take place.

“We will deliver what we can, according to the current Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) weapons stockpile; everything that makes sense and makes a quick impact.”

Berlin is expected to send army equipment from the former East Germany, as well as former battle tanks, as well as missiles and other items, in a break with the country’s policy of not delivering weapons to conflict regions.

Scholz also commented on the atrocities committed in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. “Russian soldiers committed a massacre against Ukrainian civilians before their withdrawal,” he noted. “The murder of civilians is a war crime.”

According to the chancellor, Berlin is holding confidential talks with Kiev about possible security guarantees that Germany can offer after the end of the Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian government has proposed that, instead of the country becoming a member of NATO, nations such as Germany, China, and Turkey can assume the role of guarantors of Ukraine’s security, which would have a similar effect to joining the Atlantic military alliance. North.

“We are in talks with Ukraine about these guarantees,” Scholz told the Bundestag. “These conversations are confidential.”

Russian gas dependency

Scholz also repeated his government’s intention to reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels imported from Russia, and promised to accelerate the development of terminals for receiving Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

The chancellor defended the reduction of the use of these energy sources, as a whole. “Now, more than ever, we will become independent of fossil fuels.”

The parliamentary questioning session of the Chancellor was institutionalized in 2019, and normally takes place three times a year: before Christmas, Easter and the summer holidays.

This was the second time Scholz has taken part in the questioning since taking over as head of government in December last year.

The questions are open to all political parties represented in the Bundestag, such as those in the governing coalition – Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Green Party and the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP) – and the center bloc. -right led by the CDU, in addition to the Left party and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) populists.

