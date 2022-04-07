Russia pays its foreign debt in local currency for the first time

As international reserves were frozen, payments were made in rubles, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

From the RT website – Russia has paid foreign Eurobond holders in rubles for the first time after an attempt to settle the $649.2 million payment was rejected by a foreign financial institution on orders from Washington, the Russian Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday. .

Earlier this week, the U.S. Treasury barred Russia from paying its sovereign debt holders more than $600 million of reserves held in U.S. bank accounts, saying the Kremlin had to choose between draining its dollar reserves and defaulting. .

Approximately half of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves, worth more than $300 billion, were frozen by Western countries as part of sanctions against Ukraine.

“Russia has all the resources it needs to pay its debts… If this blockade continues and debt service payments are blocked, it (future payment) can be made in rubles,” said the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

