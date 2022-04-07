Russian billionaires who lost the most money from the war in Ukraine

THE Vladimir Putin’s War in Ukrainethe cost of sanctions on the entire Russian elite and the weakened ruble affected the wealth of Russia’s billionaires. There are 83 Russians on Forbes’ 2022 list of the world’s billionaires, down from 117 last year. The remaining Russian billionaires are collectively worth US$320 billion (R$1.48 trillion at current exchange rates) – US$263 billion less than a year ago.











© Reproduction/Forbes

Some Russian billionaires have lost half their fortune in the last year





These billionaires have lost, on average, 27% of their wealth — or $2 billion — each since last year. Six tycoons saw their wealth plummet into double digits of billions of dollars: Leonid Mikhelson (-$10.9 billion), Alexey Mordashov (-$15.9 billion), Gennady Timchenko (-$10.7 billion), Vagit Alekperov (-US$14.4 billion), Suleiman Kerimov (-US$11.4 billion) and Tatyana Bakalchuk (-US$10.9 billion).

SEE ALSO: Who are the ex-billionaires who dropped from the Forbes list in 2022

35 Russians who were billionaires last year dropped out of the rankings in 2022. Among the most notable drops are Russian banker Oleg Tinkov and tech giant Arkady Volozh.

Over the past year, the Russia has only made two new billionaire citizens: Denis Sverdlov of London-based startup EV Arrival and Egor Kulkov, an early partner of Pharmstandard, a Moscow-based pharmaceutical company, and now an investor in CMR Surgical, a maker of robot surgeons that has raised $600 million in funding in 2021.

Here are six of the most notable Russians whose fortunes have plummeted.. Equity is as of March 11, 2022 and comparisons are as of March 5, 2021

Vladimir Lisin

Equity in 2022: $18.4 billion (down from $7.8 billion)











© Provided by Forbes Brazil

Getty Images





Lisin is Russia’s richest person, but he lost $7.8 billion, or 30%, from the previous year. His NLMK Group is one of Russia’s largest steel producers. One of the first billionaires to publicly criticize the war, in a letter to his employees later published on LinkedIn in March, he said the “lost lives” in Ukraine were a “huge tragedy that cannot be justified”. Unlike many other Russian oligarchs, Lisin was not personally sanctioned.

Roman Abramovich

Equity in 2022: $6.9 billion (down from $7.6 billion)











© Provided by Forbes Brazil

Getty Images





Although the Chelsea owner earned his first billions during President Boris Yeltsin’s post-Soviet entrepreneurial era, Abramovich is now the most famous face of recent Putin-triggered sanctions. The oligarch was possibly poisoned while facilitating the first peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. At least four of his assets, including a Gulfstream G650 jet, a 15-bedroom London mansion worth $140 million and his beloved football team Chelsea, have been frozen by Western governments. In fact, he was pressured to put Chelsea up for sale due to the sanctions. At the time, he announced that he would set up a charitable foundation and the UK government has made it clear that it will only approve a sale if Abramovich leaves without pocketing a penny. He also has stakes in two Russian commodity giants – Evraz and Norilsk Nickel, which have lost billions in value. Meanwhile, his two yachts, worth $900 million, are moored out of reach in Turkey.

Vladimir Potanin

Equity in 2022: $17.3 billion (down from $9.7 billion)











© Provided by Forbes Brazil

Getty Images





Potanin is now Russia’s second-richest person, but he has lost nearly $10 billion in estimated wealth since last year. Another of the oligarchs to survive the Yeltsin-to-Putin transition, Potanin’s 35% stake in nickel and palladium miner Norilsk Nickel took a hit after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, though shares recovered in the following weeks.

Alexey Mordashov

Equity in 2022: $13.2 billion (down from $15.9 billion)











© Provided by Forbes Brazil

Getty Images





Russia’s former richest person has lost more than half of her estimated net worth since last year. Mordashov was sanctioned by the EU in February for his “links with Russian decision-makers”. Mordashov is a majority shareholder in steelmaker Severstal and in the TUI Group, one of the world’s largest travel and tourism companies.

Vagit Alekperov

Equity in 2022: $10.5 billion ($14.4 billion)











© Provided by Forbes Brazil

Getty Images





Alekperov has a stake in oil giant Lukoil, one of Russia’s biggest companies after state-owned Sberbank and Rosneft. The company broke with Russia’s other giants by expressing its “deepest concerns at the tragic events in Ukraine” and “sincere empathy for all victims affected by this tragedy”. Alekperov, a former oil rig worker, has lost more than half of his fortune since last year.

Suleiman Kerimov and family

Equity in 2022: $4.4 billion (US$11.4 billion decrease)











© Provided by Forbes Brazil

Getty Images





Gold magnate Suleiman Kerimov is a member of Russia’s upper house of parliament and has a fortune from gold producer Polyus. Kerimov was first punished by the US in 2018 for alleged money laundering related to the purchase of homes in France. The EU sanctioned it on March 15, 2022.

Read more:

Billionaires 2022: Elon Musk is the richest person in the world

New billionaires 2022: Brazilians from Brex, Rihanna and 233 others join the list

The richest women in the world in 2022

See who are the billionaires under 30 in 2022