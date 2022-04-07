Russian government says it was baffled by US sanctions against Putin’s daughters – News

The Kremlin said on Thursday it was baffled by the US decision to impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adult daughters, describing the move as part of a wider Western hysteria against Russia.

New US sanctions against Moscow for its military intervention in Ukraine, announced on Wednesday, have targeted banks and the Russian elite, including Putin’s daughters Katerina and Maria, who US officials believe are hiding their father’s wealth.





“Of course we consider these sanctions in themselves the extension of an absolutely angry position on imposing restrictions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “In any case, the ongoing line on imposing restrictions against family members speaks for itself.”

Peskov said the Kremlin could not understand why Putin’s daughters were targeted. “This is something difficult to understand and explain,” he said. “Unfortunately, we have to deal with such opponents.”





Putin’s daughter Katerina Tikhonova is a technology executive whose work supports the Russian government and its defense industry, according to details of the US sanctions package announced on Wednesday.

The Russian president’s other adult daughter, Maria Vorontsova, leads government-funded programs that have received billions of dollars from the Kremlin for genetic research, and are personally overseen by Putin, the United States said.





Putin has always kept his and his family’s private life out of the spotlight. The Kremlin often dismisses questions about them, citing the president’s right to privacy.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a “special operation” to degrade its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and drive out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces mounted strong resistance, and the West imposed severe sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw.











