Russians Dig Trenches in Red Forest, Most Radioactive Area Around Chernobyl, Says Company Responsible for Plant | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear company Energoatom said Russian troops had dug trenches in the Red Forest, the most radioactive area in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, while occupying the region.
A drone video, released this Wednesday (6) by the Ukrainian armed forces, shows images of what would be these trenches made by the Russian army very close to the plant.
Russian troops dug trenches in the Red Forest, the most radioactive area around Chernobyl, says company responsible for the plant.
The Red Forest got its name when tens of square kilometers of coniferous forest turned red after absorbing radiation from the 1986 explosion, one of the worst nuclear disasters on the planet.
A vast area around Chernobyl is off-limits to anyone who doesn’t work there or doesn’t have a special permit, but the Red Forest is considered so highly contaminated that even nuclear plant employees are not allowed on site..
View of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine — Photo: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
One of the Chernobyl officials said it was a suicidal act for the soldiers, as the radioactive dust they likely inhaled can cause internal radiation in their bodies.
Although Russian troops took control of Chernobyl shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Ukrainian officials at the plant continued to oversee the safe storage of nuclear fuel and oversee the concrete ruins of the reactor that exploded in 1986, causing the worst nuclear accident in history.
There was no immediate comment from Russian officials, who denied that their forces had put the nuclear facilities at risk.
Sign indicates radiation hazard near Chernobyl — Photo: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky