Salmonella found in Kinder Egg causes diarrhea and vomiting

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and malaise: symptoms like these, well known as signs of food poisoning, were responsible for opening an investigation by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), the regulatory agency equivalent to Anvisa, in the United Kingdom. According to the agency’s accounts, at least 57 people – 40 of them children, have been diagnosed with salmonella.

The bacteria, often associated with foods such as eggs and mayonnaise, can be present in various foods – including milk, one of the basic elements of chocolate -, causing inflammation in the digestive tract.

In addition to those already mentioned, there are also symptoms of loss of appetite, low fever and abdominal pain, which appear 12 to 36 hours after contamination. With proper care, they tend to disappear in about a week. But it’s worth the alert: diarrhea and prolonged vomiting can trigger another problem, dehydration.

Rest and hydration are the main indications of treatment for the infection. It is recommended, however, that the patient seek medical assistance to identify if it is a situation that requires the administration of antibiotics.

Basic care for prevention is based on correct hand washing after going to the bathroom – contamination by feces can transmit salmonella -, before meals and before and after handling food; washing and correct storage of food; cook meat and eggs well; consume pasteurized or boiled milk and drink only clean water.