Samsung may use MediaTek processors in the Galaxy S23 line, says rumor

There is still no justification for Samsung to make the unprecedented decision to ship a flagship with a MediaTek chipset, but apparently the Dimensity line has managed to win over the South Korean manufacturer and the S22 FE could be an important test. So, if the device manages to attract the consumer public like its predecessors, this opens the door to the S23.

Therefore, industry sources say that the South Korean manufacturer may end up radicalizing in 2023 at the use MediaTek processors in the Galaxy S23 line . In addition, the change could end up happening later this year with the launch of the Galaxy S22 FE.

Samsung hasn’t had much luck with the Galaxy S22 line when it comes to the chipset. That’s because the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 suffers from a performance bottleneck and the Exynos 2200 couldn’t get excited, even with the partnership with AMD.

Of course, Samsung often makes its own processors and using a MediaTek is bad news for its semiconductor division. That’s because the company will hardly abandon Qualcomm in important markets like the United States.

Thus, the chances of the brand having a Galaxy S23 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the successor of the Dimensity 9000 are great. “Exynos homemade solution” would be abandoned.

Currently, the brand is studying the use of Dimensity 9000 in the S22 FE.

For now, Samsung and MediaTek have not commented on the matter. Therefore, we emphasize that everything needs to be considered as just another market rumor.

Do you believe that we will have S23 with MediaTek? What do you think of the change? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.