Samurai adventure, Trek to Yomi gets release date

Devolver Digital has announced the release date of Trek to Yomi: May 5, 2022. The game will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, and will also be available in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service catalog.

The game was first announced at E3 2021 in July. It is a production of director Leonard Menchiari in partnership with the studio Flying Wild Hog. A new gameplay trailer, over 15 minutes long, has been released; watch:

Trek to Yomi is a side scroller action adventure game. The story, set in Feudal Japan, follows the young swordsman Hiroki. His goal will be to “protect his city and the people he loves against all threats”, while seeking revenge for his sensei’s death.

The game’s graphics are grainy and black and white, while the animations have a very cinematic style — something that harks back to old Japanese films, especially those by filmmaker Akira Kurosawa. Also noteworthy is the Japanese dubbing.

to see more of Trek to Yomi, it’s worth rewatching the trailer shown in March during Sony’s latest State of Play. Check out: