Scientists discover planet 9 times larger than Jupiter still in ‘womb’

Scientists have discovered a large planet, about nine times the mass of Jupiter, still in its early stages. Folha de SP described it as still “in the womb.” This discovery challenges current understanding of planetary formation.

Near one of an inactive volcano in Hawaii, the Earth-orbiting Hubble Space Telescope was placed to study the planet.

Astrophysicist Thayne Currie, from the Subaru Telescope and the Nasa-Ames Research Center, lead author of the study published on Monday (4) in the journal Nature Astronomy, commented on what happened. “We think it is still very early in its ‘birth’ process. Evidence suggests that this is the first stage of formation of a gas giant ever observed,” he said.

It is located in a disk of gas and dust, surrounding an extreme called AB Aurigae located 508 light-years — the distance light travels in a year, 9.46 trillion kilometers — from Earth.

It is worth noting that this star appeared in the Oscar-nominated film, “Don’t Look Up”.

New planets to be discovered by NASA

NASA has discovered thousands of new planets to date and there are many more where they came from. According to scientists, the agency’s exoplanet-hunting spacecraft, Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), will discover more than 12,000 stars outside the solar system by 2024.

Launched four years ago, TESS is a space telescope designed to hunt for undiscovered worlds. The telescope is scanning an area of ​​space 400 times larger than that covered by the Kepler mission in an attempt to find candidates that could host alien life.

So far, TESS has found nearly 5,000 worlds of all shapes and sizes, including gas giants, Neptune-like ice stars and so-called Super-Earths. This planet scale was named this way because it has a mass greater than that of our planet.

A paper published online last month predicted the number of planets outside our solar system (exoplanets) that TESS will encounter over the course of its seven-year mission. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology made their calculations using data collected by the spacecraft valued at nearly R$1.5 billion.