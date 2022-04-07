Scientists say they have found dinosaur fossil that may have died in asteroid strike

Abhishek Pratap

  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC Science Correspondent

Art depicts dinosaurs in Tanis
photo caption,

It is hypothesized that rising water levels buried animals in Tanis

Scientists have revealed the discovery of an incredibly well-preserved dinosaur leg.

The limb, complete with skin, is just one of a series of remarkable finds recovered at the Tanis archaeological site in North Dakota.

But it’s not just the condition of the pieces found there that draw attention – what these ancient specimens represent for science is also quite remarkable.

Scientists’ main hypothesis is that the creatures found on Tanis were killed and buried the day a giant asteroid hit Earth.

