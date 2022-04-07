Sesa and Funsaúde sign a management contract; HGF and Samu 192 Ceará will be managed by the indirect administration

April 6, 2022 – 5:25 pm

The contract was signed this Wednesday (6th), at the headquarters of the Secretary of Health of Ceará (Sesa), in Fortaleza

THE Regional Health Foundation (Funsaúde Ceará) assumes, as of this Wednesday (6), the administration of the Fortaleza General Hospital (HGF) It’s from Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu 192 Ceará). The secretary Marcos Gadelha and the president-director of the Foundation, Manoel Pedro, signed the management contracts at the headquarters of the Ceará Health Department (Sesa).

“Funsaúde is a new management model that has come to work, even more, on valuing professionals in the area. This model will operate with greater effectiveness, efficiency and effectiveness within the State Health”, assesses Marcos Gadelha.

According to the head of Sesa, the covid-19 pandemic showed the need for a more structured service so that the population is served as it deserves. “We started the contract process with HGF, the largest assistance equipment in the State, and with Samu Ceará, a structure that covers 100% of Ceará’s municipalities. With that, the improvements will soon be noticed”, he justifies.

Valuing workers

“Funsaúde did not come to undo what was built with quality or what is working effectively. Before, yes, to add. Funsaúde has a legal duty and obligation to manage, with greater efficiency, the resource that is applied in Health, and must provide the citizen of Ceará with quality care, in a fast, safe and paid way.”, says Manuel Pedro.

The manager emphasizes the two main purposes of the institution – created two years ago to take on activities that until then are directly administered – is to value workers and offer quality care and services to the population of the State.

Convocation

With the signing of the contract, the start of the call for professionals to be open for public tender is scheduled for this month. “Funsaúde brings, in its essence, the appreciation of its workers. Because of this, it promoted one of the largest public tenders in the history of the State, with more than 162 thousand registered to fill 6,015 vacancies. This contest comes to address precariousness of the employment relationship that we now face in different equipment”, evaluates Manoel Pedro.

What changes with the signing of the contract?

After signing the contract, the process of transitioning activities to the management of Funsaúde begins, gradually and responsiblyin order not to compromise the assistance. There will be both the replacement of the outsourced and cooperative workforce by public tenders and the service model. Public servants assigned to Samu 192 Ceará and HGF will be assigned.

New employees are hired as public servants, with all rights guaranteed by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) and salaries compatible with the market. It is also expected the entry of day workers to replace the old model, with an emphasis on on-call workers.

The Funsaúde contest opened vacancies with a dedication of 40 hours per week – doctors who are daily in hospitals, get to know the patients, become known and closely monitor the treatment –, reducing the duplication of exams and procedures and increasing the solvability. That is, in a single time, the changes advance in the integrality of care and in the humanization of the service.







