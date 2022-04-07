STJ confirms a fine of R$ 590 thousand for an order of R$ 4 thousand not complied with

Health plan operator Bradesco Saúde will have to pay a fine of BRL 589,000 for failing to comply with a court order that imposed the cost of a diagnostic kit valued at BRL 4,000, in a lawsuit filed by one of its beneficiaries.

Health plan operator took

589 days to pay BRL 4,000 kit



The conviction was confirmed by the Special Court of the Superior Court of Justice, which this Wednesday (6/4) decided not to hear about the embargoes of divergence filed by the company to discuss the exorbitance and disproportionality of the value.

In embargoes of divergence, the appellant must present judgments from other STJ collegiate bodies that have decided similar issues in a different way. The standardization of understanding can then be done by the Special Court.

Rapporteur, Minister Herman Benjamin understood that the company did not present cases with factual similarity capable of allowing the judgment of the embargoes. He was accompanied by a majority of votes, which ends the analysis of the case in the STJ.

The divergence opened and Minister Raul Araújo was defeated, for whom the issue should be analyzed, including for the convenience of judging the reduction of the value of the fine imposed on those who took time to comply with a court order. He was accompanied by minister João Otávio de Noronha.

obligation x fine

In the case, Bradesco Saúde was notified on August 13, 2003 of a court decision according to which it would have to pay for a diagnostic kit thyrogenused to certify the result of cancer treatment to which one of the beneficiaries of his health plan was submitted.

The kit had an estimated cost of R$ 4 thousand. The court decision imposed a fine of BRL 1,000 for each day of non-compliance. That is, in four days the amount of the fine would reach enough to cover the necessary amount.

Minister Herman Benjamin understood that embargoes of divergence are not applicable



Lucas Pricken/STJ



The health plan operator, however, only provided the kit on November 24, 2015, exactly 589 days late, for which it was ordered to pay BRL 589,000 in astreintes (daily fine imposed by court conviction).

In the STJ, Bradesco Saúde maintained that the amount is exorbitant in relation to the main obligation, in addition to being greater than most of the indemnities arbitrated by Brazilian jurisprudence in civil liability cases for death.

The 4th Panel judged the case, but did not analyze the merits of the appeal due to procedural obstacles. As for the amount of compensation, he concluded that the daily amount of R$ 1 thousand was proportional and reasonable, which was only excessively accumulated due to the operator’s negligence.

Desire x convenience

Rapporteur, Minister Herman Benjamin was not aware of the embargoes precisely because the paradigm judgments dealt with the discussion of merit, while the judgment of the 4th Panel did not pass the barrier of procedural obstacles.

But he made considerations on the merits. He raised the possibility that the operator had just taken advantage of a low-value fine to postpone compliance with the decision to pay for the medical kit needed by the beneficiary of the health plan.

“If we start to expand our jurisprudence to look at the final value and not the value of the fine, we will be encouraging, as is the case, companies and defendants not to comply with judicial decisions, including in health cases”, said Minister Herman. “This does not seem to be the spirit of the jurisprudence of the Special Court and the STJ,” he added.

Minister Araújo understood that disproportionate value should be assessed



Lucas Pricken



Minister Raul Araújo opened the divergence, after a request for a view, precisely to put in debate the analysis of this clash between the debtor’s negligence and the creditor’s convenience.

“In those cases in which the fine initially comes in an adequate amount, the delay in complying with the judicial determination becomes, in some cases, very appreciated by the party to whom the fine benefits”, he said, when he asked for a view.

This Wednesday, Minister João Otávio de Noronha also understood that the embargoes should be analyzed. “What I have seen most in Brazil are impertinent injunctions with high astreintes fixing that, if not complied with, generate fines and, later, reformed or not, end up giving executions”.

Jurisprudence



Also in 2021, in April, the Special Court of the STJ judged a similar case, in which it ruled that the value of the fine for non-compliance with a judicial decision is not a punishment and its value can be revised at any time, always based on the effectiveness of the guardianship, but also on proportionality and reasonableness.

In that case, a health plan operator refused to reimburse about R$20,000 spent by a beneficiary on health care. The fine for non-compliance was R$500 per day. The company’s negligence allowed the value to reach R$ 730 thousand, about 40 times the value of the conviction. Finally, it was reduced to R$ 100 thousand.

Minister Noronha criticized impertinent injunctions with high astreintes



Gustavo Lima



Also under discussion in the collegiate is the possibility of the collection of astreintes being transmitted to the heirs of the author of the action, in the event that the process is terminated without resolution of the merits due to his death. This case is on hold with a view request.

The theme is more common in the collegiate bodies that judge matters of Private Law – not for nothing, very recurrent in cases involving health plans. In August, the 3rd Panel refused to reduce the fine resulting from the refusal to provide treatment home care by an operator, for 365 days, which generated R$ 365 thousand in astreintes.

Before, in 2020, the collegiate maintained the conviction of R$ 3.1 million for non-compliance with the payment of compensation in the amount of R$ 20 thousand, pointing to the “flagrant disobedience” of the condemned financial institution. On the other hand, the collegiate has already reduced from R$ 1 thousand to R$ 100 the punishment in another case, for non-compliance with a court order relating to an obligation of R$ 123.92.

The 4th Panel recently endorsed the reduction of astreintes from R$ 311 thousand to only R$ 20 thousand taxes to an operator that took a long time to comply with the decision to reactivate a beneficiary’s health plan. The reduction was made by the court in the execution of the sentence.

In the 3rd Section, which judges criminal matters, the discussion gained relevance in view of the recalcitrance of technology companies to comply with decisions in criminal investigations. This is how it started to admit the judicial blocking of the amount of the fine and defined that it begins to run with resistance to complying with the order, even if there is still a deadline for its occurrence.

EAREsp 689,202