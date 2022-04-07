Study suggests microwave popcorn can cause brain damage

To accompany a movie on the couch at home, popcorn is one of the main options for many people. Brazil is the second country that consumes the most food in the world. However, a study carried out by the University of São Paulo (USP) raises an alert by suggesting that the consumption of microwave popcorn can cause damage to health.

Scientists from the São Carlos Institute of Chemistry (IQSC) at USP identified molecules associated with Alzheimer’s in the brains of rats that consumed diacetyl for 90 days in a row, the compound responsible for giving the flavor and buttery aroma to the bagged popcorn sold in supermarkets.

Diacetyl gained prominence in the food industry mainly for its use as a preservative and flavoring (a substance that enhances aromas and flavors). It is also found naturally in products such as coffee, beer and chocolate. However, in microwave popcorn it is used as an additive, in higher concentration.

“We observed that there really is this tendency for diacetyl to damage the brain. Of the 48 brain proteins that we evaluated after the animals were exposed to the product, 46 suffered some type of deregulation or modification in their structure due to prolonged consumption of the compound”, explains Lucas Ximenes, a doctoral student at IQSC and author of the research.

According to Lucas, some research has also proven that diacetyl is capable of causing lung diseases, such as bronchiolitis obliterans, nicknamed “microwave popcorn disease”.

risks and options

But does that mean we should stop consuming the product?

Nutritionist Laura de Souza, from the Nutrindo o Conhecimento clinic, says that it is important, whenever possible, to avoid the consumption of processed foods. “This type of food has, for the most part, some amount of chemistry to give flavor, texture and even increase the durability of the product. These ingredients are not good for your health in the long run,” she explains.

The nutritionist points out that the research was done on rats. In addition, it took into account a long and frequent period of consumption: 90 days, which does not always occur in people’s lives. According to her, it is not necessary to stop consuming popcorn, which is even an ally of diets. But she points out that there are healthier ways to ingest the product.

She gives some suggestions:

Option 1:

Place four tablespoons of popcorn and one tablespoon of olive oil in a glass bowl covered with cling film and microwave for three minutes.

Option 2:

Place four tablespoons of popcorn and a tablespoon of olive oil in a deep pan over high heat and shake until everything bursts.

Option 3:

Use the electric popcorn maker.