The J’accuse presented by Zelensky and the Russian Freudian lapsus – 06/04/2022

President Zelensky had, in his demonstration before the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday (5), his moment as Émile Zola, the great French writer and thinker of the 19th century.

Like Zola, on the remarkable January 13, 1898, Zelensky made his “j’accuse”.

For Zelensky, there is common and privileged terrorism. And the distinction between ordinary terrorism and state terrorism practiced by Russia would be one. Russia, Zelensky concluded, has a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, with veto power. In other words, it practices terrorism with impunity.

Zelensky — check out my column yesterday — stunned member state representatives. With the feeling of being knocked out, in a boxing match at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Russian president used a very strong image — that of the UN being trapped in a cage. Its mission, according to its constitutive statute of June 26, 1945, is to maintain or restore peace. But how can this be accomplished – provoked Zelensky – if the peace actions are subject to the veto of one of the five member states, with a lifetime seat on the Security Council.

The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, responded to Zelensky’s “j’accuse”. And he committed the so-called Freudian lapse when he stated: “all those corpses in the streets of Bucha did not exist when the Russian troops arrived”.

Vasily soon noticed the ball out and asked “pardon” for the incorrect placement. And he stressed that the Russians did not kill innocent civilians, rape or murder mothers in the presence of minor children. In summary, he denied all the accusations made by the Ukrainians.

Quick cloth. Today, in the corridors, auditoriums and rooms of the New York headquarters of the UN, the imposing Glass Palace, only talk about Zelensky’s unanswerable “j’accuse” and the Russian ambassador’s flawed act, which irritated Putin and gave him the certainty that will be replaced.