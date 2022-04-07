The mystery of XE, new coronavirus underlining

The World Health Organization announced the registration of yet another subline of the omicron, one of the variants of the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19. This is XE, a hybrid version formed by the union of two other subvariants of the omicron, BA.1 and BA.2. According to WHO, XE is ten times more transmissible than BA.2.

Even so, underlining, first identified in January 2022 in the UK, is not causing an increase in the number of cases, hospitalizations or deaths. So far, 637 cases have been reported in the countries that make up the United Kingdom (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales).

A similar phenomenon has occurred since the detection of the omicron, in November last year, in South Africa. Quickly included in the WHO Variants of Concern list, the omicron spread around the world, causing spikes in cases but not correspondingly increasing the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

Now, the strains of the strain — BA.1, BA.2 and XE —, all of which are more transmissible than the original variant, also do not increase the number of cases, much less the more serious ones.

Mystery of Covid-19

Specialists investigate the reasons for the maintenance of the rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the strain and its subvariants despite its high infection rates. The most likely hypothesis is that this occurs due to a combination of factors: they are less lethal because the natural evolution of viruses takes them to this moment — they spread more, but do not kill their hosts to keep reproducing their genetic material — a good part of of people is immunized by vaccines and by contact with the virus and today fewer tests are carried out than until recently.

However, all variants remain under monitoring and research. SARS-CoV-2 has already imposed many challenges over the two years of the pandemic and science knows that the microorganism may be able to present even more mysteries to be clarified.

