The world fleet of Brazilian A-29 Super Tucano aircraft reaches 500 thousand flight hours

A-29 Super Tucano of the Chilean Air Force – Image: Embraer





Embraer announced this Wednesday, April 6, during the 2022 edition of FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio), in Chile, that the world fleet of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft reached the mark of 500 thousand hours of flight.

With more than 260 units delivered, the aircraft has already been selected by more than 15 air forces worldwide, including the United States Air Force (USAF), as well as several Latin American countries such as Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and the Republic. Dominican Republic, in addition to Brazil, the first operator of the aircraft in the world.

“We are delighted to be able to share this important milestone with the Chilean Air Force, our long-time customer,” said Bosco Costa Junior, Chief Commercial Officer, Embraer Defense and Security. “In addition to 500,000 flight hours, the A-29 also accumulates more than 60,000 hours in combat. In fact, it is the only advanced light attack, reconnaissance, and training turboprop platform currently in production with proven combat combat capabilities across the world.”

“Since the arrival of the first examples of these aircraft to the Chilean Air Force in 2009, the A-29 Super Tucano has stood out for its operational versatility, robustness and operating costs. I thank Embraer for having chosen FIDAE to celebrate this important milestone in the operational history of the Super Tucano”, said the Commander in Chief of the Chilean Air Force, General Arturo Merino Núñez.

Developed to meet the demanding requirements of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the A-29 can perform a wide range of missions, including light attack, surveillance and aerial interception and counter-insurgency.





Robust and versatile, the A-29 has the ability to operate from remote and unpaved runways in advanced operational bases in hostile and poorly supported environments, all this combined with low operating costs and high availability (over 90%).

In addition to combat functions, the aircraft is widely used as an advanced trainer. Its ability to simulate combat missions and upload and download flight data made it a highly effective training platform.

As a true multi-role aircraft, the A-29 is flexible enough to provide air forces with a single platform for light attack, armed reconnaissance, close air support and advanced training, thereby optimizing their fleets.

It is equipped with a variety of state-of-the-art sensors and weapons, including an electro-optical/infrared system with laser designator, night vision goggles, secure voice and data communications. Through it all, the A-29 Super Tucano represents the best in its class, combining superior performance with 21st century weapons, integrated sensors and surveillance systems to create a highly effective airpower component.

Other customers include Indonesia, Lebanon and the Philippines. In Africa, the A-29 has been chosen by Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Angola and, more recently, Nigeria.

