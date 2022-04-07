There are several vaccines that adults should get; see which ones are important – 04/07/2022

Before the pandemic, many people used to associate vaccination with something important only for the health of children – after all, it was the little ones who had to make routine visits to the post to receive immunizations.

But anyone who thinks that the vaccination routine is part of the lives of babies or children is wrong. In fact, there are doses that must be reapplied during adulthood and in specific situations, such as during pregnancy. Others are still indicated for certain audiences, such as people with comorbidities and transplant recipients, precisely to reduce the risk of developing severe forms of infectious diseases.

“Immunants are good health promotion tools and these publics have specific calendars to reinforce their protection, although, unfortunately, it is still little known information in general”, says Renato Kfouri, director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations).

According to him, the combination of lack of information and timid public initiatives to encourage the continuity of immunization throughout life ends up harming the country’s vaccination coverage. “It’s an underutilization of this prevention tool that we have and that is so efficient”, he laments.

In the calendars are vaccines that prevent from relatively simple diseases, such as the flu (caused by the influenza virus), to some more serious ones that can develop into cancer, such as the one that protects against the HPV virus.

And, although some pathologies are not circulating as intensely or outbreaks are less frequent, they can still give the air of grace if they find an unprotected organism. “These are diseases that can be avoided. Why, then, not avoid them?”, asks Kfouri.

Up-to-date card: why is it important?

Right off the bat, it is important to warn: all vaccines available today in the SUS and in the private network are effective and protect against the diseases for which they were developed. In other words, the reason why it is important to keep doses up to date throughout life is not related to their effectiveness or not, but to the way they were developed, the diseases they prevent or even because of the characteristic of our immune system. ..

“Vaccines against viruses, for example, tend to have less protection due to the mutation of these microorganisms”, says nursing technician Veruska Ramos Torres, from the Onofre Lopes University Hospital (Huol-UFRN/Ebserh) and coordinator of Immunization at Municipal Health Department of Natal (RN).

In others, the immune response induced is not enough to last a lifetime, which requires constant reinforcements to ensure that the body is always ready in an eventual clash against the pathogen.

“This is the case of the vaccine against diphtheria and tetanus, which must be reapplied throughout life every ten years, on average”, explains Eduardo Jorge da Fonseca Lima, representative of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations) in Pernambuco.

But, according to him, the reasons for making vaccination a life habit are not just these. There is also the matter of the body’s natural aging, which is slowly making our defenses slower and more susceptible to infections.

Called immunosenescence, this natural decline in immune system cells begins to accelerate after puberty, around age 20, and will progressively continue until old age.

It is no wonder, for example, that the public over 60 is one of the groups that has its own vaccine schedule, to reduce the risk of infections that can lead to serious complications after that age, such as pneumonia and herpes zoster.

associated diseases

In addition to the adult and elderly calendar, individuals with associated diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, should be aware of the vaccination schedule and ask for medical advice on which immunizers should be applied.

This is because these diseases, mostly considered chronic, are associated with an increased risk of developing complications and mortality once the individual develops the infection.

This is the case, for example, of asthma patients living with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), who are recommended to be vaccinated against respiratory diseases such as flu and whooping cough.

“These patients have a lower resistance and, in the case of COPD, each crisis caused by a respiratory infection compromises the capacity of the lungs, which does not return to 100% even after recovery”, says Elie Fiss, professor of pulmonology at FMABC (Faculty of of Medicine at ABC) and physician at Hospital Oswaldo Cruz, in São Paulo.

Therefore, the specialist says he indicates vaccination for all individuals. “The calendar needs to be updated so that the global health of this patient is more protected”, he evaluates.

How to know which vaccine to take?

Within the PNI (National Immunization Program) of the Ministry of Health, there are vaccines that are indicated for adults, the elderly, pregnant women and specific audiences, such as HIV carriers and immunosuppressed people, among other specific audiences.

In the case of healthy adults, the Ministry of Health recommends that individuals receive the following vaccines:

Hepatitis B

Adult bacterial duo (dT, against diphtheria and tetanus)

Yellow fever

MMR (measles, mumps and rubella)

Influenza (flu) and pneumococcal (bacterial pneumonia).

SBIm recommends, in addition to these, the application of hepatitis A, meningococcal ACWY/C (against bacterial meningitis) and the dose against herpes zoster; in the case of double bacterial, the recommendation is to switch to the triple bacterial of the acellular adult type (dTPa, which prevents diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough).

Most vaccines are available in the SUS, with the exception of meningococcal [indicada em dose única e para condições de risco] and herpes zoster [recomendada em uma dose após os 60 anos].

But any adult can go to a health center with the vaccination card (if any) and check if there is any vaccine that has not been applied or the dose is overdue. “Even those who eventually did not take it as a child can be immunized now, in adult life”, says Veruska Ramos Torres.

According to her, the lowest coverage in adults currently is for hepatitis B and yellow fever — the latter was recently included in the children’s calendar and, therefore, still associated with the need to take it only for trips to places where the disease is endemic, which is no longer the case.

“These are quality, effective and free vaccines, important to prevent diseases that, even without major complications in most healthy adults, can be avoided. Nobody needs to get sick”, says the coordinator.