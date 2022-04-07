Trainer explains how to eliminate fat without losing muscle mass







How to eliminate fat without losing muscle mass Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

the recipe for eliminate fat without losing muscle mass It’s something that a lot of people would like to know. However, the sad news is that the achievement of these two goals, together, depends on numerous factors. And, to make matters worse, one tends to make the other unfeasible.

There’s no secret to getting rid of fat. Just keep the body in a caloric deficit, that is, spend more energy than you consume. The big problem, however, is that to achieve hypertrophy it is necessary to consume a large amount of nutrients. Something that, consequently, increases the calorie intake and becomes counterproductive within a weight loss plan.

Therefore, it is extremely complex to lose weight and gain muscle at the same time. But maintaining muscle while shedding fat is entirely possible.

Patience is the secret to eliminate fat without losing muscle mass

“We have to remember that the loss of muscle mass in a process of cutting [perder gordura] it can happen, but it is not very common in individuals who do the process well. A phrase I’m very proud to have invented is: haste is the enemy of definition”, says coach and sports advisor, Leandro Twin.

This means that most people who fail in the mission to eliminate fat without losing muscle mass, probably, did not have the necessary patience.

“If you try to do the weight gain process too fast you will lose your muscle quality. And if you try to dry too fast, too. Although the fat goes away, the muscle mass goes too. You stay the same, only in smaller proportions, which is totally uninteresting”, analyzes the specialist.

In this way, with the help of Twin, we have separated some fundamental attitudes to be able to eliminate fat without losing muscle mass. Are they:

Don’t overdo the calorie deficit;

Make sure you consume the ideal amounts of protein, carbs and fat;

Avoid doing a lot of aerobic exercises at first (2 hours a week is the recommendation);

Increase the intensity of training and diet gradually;

Decrease the use of thermogenics;

Say no to rushing;

Bet on consistency.

“Probably, you won’t lose 3kg, 4kg or 5kg in the first week, but that’s exactly what we want. We don’t want aggression, but a constant caloric deficit. The less we eat, the less efficient our metabolism becomes, so we have to keep going down the calories so we don’t stagnate”, concludes Twin.