Ukraine accuses Hungary of helping Putin in war

Ukrainian authorities on Thursday accused Hungary of “helping (Russian President Vladimir) Putin” in the war, a day after Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he was willing to buy Russian gas and pay in rubles.

“Budapest has moved on to the next step: helping Putin to continue his aggression against Ukraine,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement.

He added that with this position, Hungary “destroys the unity of the European Union” (EU).

The Ukrainian authorities understand “the Hungarian statements (…) as a hostile stance against our state”, he reiterated, considering that in this context it was “cynical” to propose, as Hungary did, to organize peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Budapest. .

“If Hungary really wants to end the war, this is what it must do: stop destroying EU unity, support new sanctions against Russia and help Ukraine militarily,” added the spokesman.

The EU is considering new sanctions that, for the first time, will affect the energy sector, with an embargo on Russian coal purchases and the closure of European ports to ships from Moscow.

Ukraine asks NATO countries for more weapons

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday called on NATO member countries to provide his country with more weapons to fight and defeat Russian forces.

“I come to ask for three things: weapons, weapons and weapons. The faster they are delivered, the more lives will be saved and destruction avoided,” he declared as he arrived at NATO headquarters in Brussels for a meeting with foreign ministers from NATO member countries.

“Ukraine has the right to defence. We will listen to the needs that will be presented by Dmytro Kuleba and talk about how to respond”, said the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Jens Stoltenberg.

The Ukrainian minister said that “planes, armored vehicles and anti-aircraft defence” will be needed.

“We know how to fight. We know how to win, but without a constant and sufficient supply of all the weapons requested by Ukraine, this victory will impose enormous sacrifices”, he added.

“I urge all allies to put aside the hesitations, the reluctance to provide Ukraine with everything it needs,” he insisted.

“It is clear that Germany can do more, given its reserves. We work with the German government to provide additional weapons,” she added.

Cited directly by Kuleba, German minister Annalena Baerbock said that her country supports “Ukraine to help it in its defense capacity, but it is important to establish coordination, to act together and not individually”.

This Thursday, there will also be a meeting of the ministers of the G7 member countries, with the participation of Japanese Chancellor Yoshimasa Hayashi, at NATO headquarters before the plenary meeting of the Alliance.

“The purpose of today’s G7 meeting is to ensure that pressure is maintained on Russia,” said Canadian Minister Mélanie Joly.

“We also want to ensure that there are no cracks in Western countries, which we are coordinated with,” he declared.

The European Union (EU) is studying new sanctions that should affect the energy sector for the first time, with an embargo on Russian coal purchases and the closing of European ports to ships from Moscow.

“The agreement will be finalized by the ambassadors of the EU countries and will be approved by the ministers of Foreign Affairs on Monday in Luxembourg”, announced the head of European diplomacy, the Spanish Josep Borrell, upon arriving at the NATO headquarters.

“Oil is not in this new sanctions package, but the issue will be addressed on Monday in Luxembourg and sooner or later there will be a decision,” he said.

“It is necessary to impose an embargo on Russian oil and gas. I hope that new atrocities will not be necessary for these sanctions to be decided”, concluded Kuleba.