Ukrainian authorities urge people to leave eastern part of the country – News

Ukraine on Wednesday urged residents of the east of the country to leave the region “now”, amid fears of a major Russian army offensive in the Donbass region, the Kremlin’s top target at the moment.

Regional authorities “ask the population to leave these territories and do everything to ensure that the withdrawals take place in an organized manner,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

She added that it is necessary to do this now or risk death.

If the army launches a large-scale attack in the region, “we could not help the residents any further because it would be virtually impossible to stop the fighting.”





“It is necessary to leave while that possibility exists. And at the moment, it still exists,” insisted the deputy prime minister, who has coordinated humanitarian corridors since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.





According to Vereshchuk, the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kiev and Chernihiv (north) areas last week “is not a gesture of goodwill” by Moscow, but the result of “our army, authorities and the entire Ukrainian people”. ” to provoke the retreat of the Russians.



Russia announced it would reorganize its forces to focus the offensive on Donbass, eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army for eight years.



