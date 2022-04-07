Ukrainian National Guard regains control of Chernobyl

Several divisions of the National Guard of Ukraine arrived on Tuesday (5) at the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, after the Russian withdrawal on March 31, state-owned Chernobyl NPP announced.

The guards’ “main task” is “to ensure the security and defense of nuclear facilities, as well as the physical protection of nuclear material,” the company said in a statement posted on social media.

After the Russian withdrawal from the facilities last week, an inspection of the infrastructure by the Ukrainian armed forces is still pending. Another task to be carried out is the measurement of radiation at the plant and at the facilities where the Russian forces were housed, as they “completely ignored safety rules” during their stay.

The state-owned company adds that it is necessary to give the workers in charge of maintenance at the plant a break, including 46 volunteers who took up their duties on March 20, during Russian control.

Also remaining in Chernobyl are 13 employees who have already worked more than 1,000 hours and who were at the plant when the facilities were captured on February 24.

The former nuclear power plant is not operational but still requires control, analysis and surveillance tasks to manage the waste on site.





