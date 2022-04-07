Ukrainians ask for attack weapons in NATO

Ukrainian authorities have been asking the population to leave cities in the east of the country, the current focus of the war promoted by Russia, which today (7) entered its 43rd day. To the governor of Lugansk, Serhii Gaidai“the next few days are, perhaps, the last opportunity to escape”.

In Brussels, Belgium, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) that his agenda for this Thursday’s meeting “is very simple, it has only three topics: weapons, weapons and weapons”. Today, the ministers of the countries that are part of the military alliance are meeting to discuss the aid they will give to Ukraine.

Kuleba stresses that Ukraine doesn’t just want weapons to defend itself, but also to attack. For him, any weapon used against a foreign aggressor on Ukrainian territory is defensive by definition.

“So this distinction between defensive and offensive makes no sense in relation to my country’s situation. And those countries that say they will supply Ukraine with defensive weapons but cannot supply offensive weapons are hypocrites. This is simply dishonest and an unwarranted approach. “, said Kuleba.

We are confident that the best way to help Ukraine now is to provide everything necessary to contain [o presidente russo, Vladimir] Putin and defeat the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine. so that the war does not spread further

Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine

According to Kuleba, Ukraine needs “airplanes, anti-ship missiles, armored personnel carriers, heavy air defense systems.” “We know how to fight. We know how to win, but without a constant and sufficient supply of all the weapons requested by Ukraine, this victory will impose enormous sacrifices”, he added. “I urge all allies to put aside the hesitations, the reluctance to provide Ukraine with everything it needs.”

The requests were made alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on arrival for today’s meeting in Brussels, Belgium. For Stoltenberg, it is an urgent need to continue to support Ukraine. Russia is currently focusing its attacks on eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak to journalists ahead of the meeting of the military alliance of North Atlantic countries in Brussels, Belgium. Image: François Walschaerts/AFP

east on target

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in its report today that “the main efforts of the occupiers are focused on preparations for the offensive operation in eastern Ukraine”.

According to the ministry, Russia continues to blockade Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, and to carry out bombings in the region. In the separatist Donetsk area, Ukraine says the attacks are “aimed at setting fire to Armed Forces units and resuming the offensive”. According to local officials, three Russian missiles were shot down by Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia, a city also in the east.

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that its forces “continued to attack Ukraine’s military infrastructure”, mainly at supply bases to Kharkiv and breakaway areas, reporting attacks between last night and early today.

Image: Art/UOL

time to run away

For this Thursday, ten evacuation corridors are planned in eastern Ukraine. According to the country’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, the withdrawal of the population “of cities in the Lugansk region will be carried out under the condition of observance of the ceasefire regime by the occupying forces.” Yesterday, she urged people to leave the region now, before the attacks intensify in the area.

Lugansk Governor Serhii Gaidai said evacuation was difficult in the region, especially in Popasna, a city about 740 kilometers from Kiev. where it’s hard to get. “The Russians are firing,” he reported. “However, we have not stopped trying to save as many residents of the region as possible.” From Sievierodonetsk, more than 250 residents were evacuated today. In Rubizhne, 15 people.

Ukrainian authorities believe that Russian forces should adopt the same siege strategy carried out in Mariupol, in the south of the country, in the breakaway region. Thousands of people are still stuck in this city that has been the target of bombing for weeks.

War to continue is “suicide”

For the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskythe continuation of the war would be “suicide” for the authorities russians. “If nothing changes, then it’s suicide. Suicide for everyone who chooses the option to continue the war”, said the Ukrainian president, on video.

For him, after the massacre in Bucha, a city close to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, the question is no longer for Russia to back down. “It is only possible to quickly abandon further aggression against Ukraine and thus try to at least somehow reduce the damage to the Russian state and those who personally make important decisions in Russia.”

tomorrow (8), Zelensky will receive, in Kiev, the President of the European Commission, Ursula will der leyen. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrellwill also go to the capital of Ukraine.

New sanctions

The EU (European Union) is studying new sanctions that should affect the energy sector for the first time, with an embargo on Russian coal purchases and the closing of European ports to ships from Moscow.

“The agreement will be finalized by the ambassadors of the EU countries and will be approved by the ministers of Foreign Affairs on Monday in Luxembourg”, announced today, Borrellupon reaching the thirst gives nato. “Oil is not in this new sanctions package, but the topic will be addressed on Monday in Luxembourg and sooner or later there will be a decision,” he said.

kuleba, in turn, said that “it is necessary to impose an embargo on Russia’s oil and gas”. “I hope that no new atrocities are necessary for these sanctions to be decided.”

Head of the Cabinet of Zelensky, andriy Yermak listed what Ukraine wants against Russia:

disconnection of Russian banks from the financial system;

closed ports for Russian ships;

embargo on Russian oil and gas;

“maximum restriction” for transport, Russian citizens and exports to Russia;

“Only tough action can stop Russia. Why they only understand this language”, said Yermak.

(With AFP and RFI)