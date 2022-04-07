US announces sanctions against Putin’s daughters and Russia’s top financial institutions – News

The White House announced sanctions on Wednesday against Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters, Maria Vorontsova, 36, and Katerina Tikhonova, 34, for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, because it says family members hide the wealth of the Russian president.

The US government also declared “total lockdown” sanctions on Russia’s top public and private financial institutions, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, and said all new US investment in Russia is prohibited.





The war and Western sanctions applied in response to Russia’s offensive are taking a toll on the country’s economy, which could contract by as much as 15%, according to experts.

Last Tuesday (5), Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky again asked for more restrictions on the Russian government in his address to the UN Security Council. The Ukrainian leader denounced what he called the “massacre of the Ukrainian people” and spoke in detail about the attacks in Bucha, where dozens of civilian corpses were found.





In addition to sanctions, at the request of Western countries, the UN General Assembly will hold a vote on the Russia’s suspension of the Human Rights Council of the organization.



