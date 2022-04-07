US blocks international reserves and risk of Russian default increases | Economy

Writing 1Billion Financial Education President Joe Biden announced the measure on Tuesday

The US government has blocked Russia’s access to international reserves in order for the country to pay creditors. With the sanctions imposed on Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine, Russian foreign currency reserves were blocked, but the US Treasury had been allowing access to funds to pay creditors. With the decision, Vladimir Putin is faced with a potential default.

On Monday, two payments matured: one of US$552.4 million in US dollar-denominated securities, and another of US$84 million in interest, referring to Russian debt securities maturing in 2024.

Russia has about US$630 billion in international reserves, and about half of that has been locked up. of the US Treasury.

Join the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day

According to one source, JP Morgan, which had been processing the Russian payments as a correspondent bank until now, stopped the transactions. He was responsible for distributing the funds to Russian bondholders abroad. Now, Russia has a 30-day grace period to make the payment or not. If you do not, you will be considered in default.

Russia has 15 bonds issued abroad with a face value of around $40 billion. So far, the country has managed to avoid a default despite sanctions. But the task has become increasingly difficult.

“What they’re trying to do is basically push the envelope and put more pressure on the reserves.” said David Wolber, a lawyer for Gibson Dunn in Hong Kong. – If they succeed, they take away the ability of the country to use the dollars for other activities, essentially to finance the war.