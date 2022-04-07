US military chief believes war ‘will last for years’

The main US military commented that, in his assessment, the conflict will spread across Eastern Europe.

metropolises – The Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, Army General Mark Milley, made a pessimistic prognosis of the war in Ukraine. For him, the conflict will last for “years”.

“I believe this will be a very protracted conflict, measured in years. I don’t know about decades, but at least years for sure,” she assessed.

