v1.0.0 update is promising, preview points

EFootball 2022 will finally receive the long-awaited update v1.0.0 and will become “a new game”, as Konami said. The VGC website had access to a preview version of the patch and seems to have approved of the experience. According to the portal, the game is more complete in terms of gameplay.

In the preview, two novelties drew attention. The first was the return of the possibility to surround opposing players by pressing X on the mark, and by pressing the button twice, your athlete will try to take possession with a boat. In short, the game has more similarities to previous editions of PES.

The second feature highlighted in the eFootball update was the action changes when pressing the R2 button. Konami has described the skills as “Phenomenal Pass”, “Phenomenal Kick” and “Incisive Touch”, but there are more variants in the gameplay capable of impacting even crossings.

Players can now perform a ‘Phenomenal Kick’ by pressing R2 at the exact time they press a kick button. This turns the energy meter blue and modifies the shot to make it more effective, but it comes at a cost as it takes much longer for the player to straighten up and release the ball.

In conclusion, the portal does not classify the game as a match for FIFA, even with the v1.0.0 patch. However, with future balances in defense and continuous improvement, the experience will get even better. The “Ideal Team” mode, a kind of Ultimate Team in eFootball, has not been tested.

eFootball 2022 Patch v1.0.0 arrives on April 14

Konami has detailed what are the main changes coming to eFootball with the arrival of the v1.0.0 patch — passes have been improved, shots will be faster, etc. The publisher still promises to reveal all the details on the release day of the update, on April 14th. Check out!