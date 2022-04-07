Video: Moschun becomes a ghost town after Russian bombing – Rádio Itatiaia



Drone filmed destruction of city 23 km from Kiev



Ruined buildings, bomb-marked houses, burned-out gardens, deserted streets.

Images made by a drone, released by the international press this Wednesday (6), show what remains of the city of Moschun, 24 km from Kiev, Ukraine.

After Mariupol and Butcha, Moschun would be the third Ukrainian city decimated by Russian troops after severe bombing.

Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian military of taking Moschun and bombing civilian installations, as happened in Butcha, where at least 410 civilian bodies were found on the streets and in ditches.

On the 41st day of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again called the attack on Butcha of “genocide” and that negotiations with Vladimir Putin are increasingly distant, although dialogue is the only way to end the invasion.