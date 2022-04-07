Video records squid changing color for the first time to blend in with its surroundings

Octopus and sepia are famous for using camouflage to match the color of the environment they are in. Until recently, however, a third type of cephalopod – the squid – has never been seen exhibiting this ability. Now, in a study published in the magazine Scientific Reports, scientists from the Physics and Biology Unit of the Graduate University of the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST, Japan) have shown that squid can do this and camouflage itself to match a substrate as a way to avoid predators. This work opens avenues for research on how squids see and perceive the world around them. Furthermore, it sheds light on their behavior and thus can help with conservation initiatives.















After this observation, the researchers performed a controlled experiment. They kept several squids in a tank and cleaned half of the tank, leaving the other half covered in algae. They placed an underwater camera in the water and suspended a regular camera above so they could capture and run statistical tests on any color change.

The results were clear. When the squid were on the clean side of the tank, they were light in color. But when they were above the algae, they quickly turned darker.

The experiment discovered an ability that had never been reported in squid. The researchers highlighted that, in addition to opening up interesting avenues for exploring the animal’s visual capabilities, the study also showed that the substrate is clearly useful for these squids to survive.

impressive effect

“This effect is really impressive. I’m still surprised that no one noticed this ability before us,” said co-first author Dr. Zdenek Lajbner, also from the OIST. “This shows how little we know about these wonderful animals.”

According to Nakajima, this particular squid is important to Okinawa for economic and cultural reasons. “Actually, it was local fishermen who were the first to distinguish three species of oval squid in Okinawa, long before scientists did,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing to explore the camouflage capabilities of this species and cephalopods in general,” said prof. Jonathan Miller, principal investigator in the OIST Physics and Biology Unit and senior author of the research paper.