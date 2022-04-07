War in Ukraine: the horrific death of a couple who tried to flee with their young son

Abdujalil Abdurasulov and Mal Siret

BBC News, Kiev

4 hours ago

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Ksenia and Maksim met when they worked at the same travel agency in Kiev

Drone footage shows three cars speeding along an empty main road on the outskirts of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, as they suddenly turn around and head back. All but one.

This white car comes to a turn, but then stops. A man comes out and raises his hands. Then his body falls to the ground. Moments later, Russian soldiers approach. An old woman and a boy get out of the car, and a soldier takes them away.

The man lying on the ground is Maksim Iovenko. He was 31 years old and was shot dead by Russian forces stationed on the side of the road. His wife, Ksenia, who was inside the car, was also murdered.

The couple’s six-year-old son and elderly family friend who were with them escaped, although she was injured and remains in hospital. (Both families asked that their names not be published.)

“Until I saw the video, I still had some hope,” Maksim’s father Sergiy Iovenko told the BBC in Kiev, where he lives. “I was hoping you were alive.”

The incident took place on March 7, when Maksim and his family joined a convoy of about 10 cars of civilians trying to reach Kiev from the western part of the city, which has become a conflict zone. And it was filmed by a Ukrainian territorial defense group carrying out aerial reconnaissance.

The video, which appears to show Russian forces shooting civilians, was widely shared.

When a friend of Maksim’s who was part of the convoy called Sergiy to break the news, he says he immediately knew something was wrong. There was silence as he picked up the phone, and finally the friend said, “Be strong, your son and daughter-in-law are gone.”

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Ksenia and Maksim Iovenko were civilians

Maksim lived in Kiev and worked for a travel agency, where he met Ksenia. Sergiy describes his son as a kind-hearted man who enjoyed singing karaoke. But his biggest hobby was his family. “He loved his son very much, it was his passion,” he says.

‘Putin wouldn’t be able to…’

Like many other Ukrainians, Sergiy says he and his family did not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin was capable of invading Ukraine. When that happened, Maksim thought Kiev would be one of the first cities to be bombed.

After discussing the situation with an old school friend, Maksim and his family moved west to his friend’s second home on the outskirts of Kiev, not far from the E-40 highway, where the incident took place. Maksim told his father that he thought it would be safer and more peaceful there.

“Exactly the opposite happened”, says Sergiy.

Although Russia’s main focus appeared to be on the east and south of the country, Russian forces also began bombing cities west of the capital, such as Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel, close to where Maksim was staying. Sergiy says he often heard the noise of the heavy bombing of his house in Kiev.

According to him, Maksim didn’t say much about the conditions at the country house. “He said it was quiet, peaceful, normal.”

Maksim and his friend, also called Maksim, took turns patrolling the area at night, Sergiy says. Power outages and weak cell phone signal made regular contact difficult. As the bombing continued, they moved to the basement and only went out to buy food.

Then, on March 7, they lost all supplies. With no electricity, heating or food, Maksim, Ksenia and other families living in the area decided to return to Kiev. They knew they were in danger of encountering Russian troops along the road, but they thought they could pass them safely.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Millions of people crossed into Ukrainian territory to flee the war

The scape

Maksim’s car was the third in the convoy, made up of about 50 people, including many children. On the windows of the car, he had put up posters made of white paper that read: “Children.”

His friend was part of the same convoy. She was the mother of the friend who was in the car with Maksim and Ksenia, and she was able to tell Sergiy what happened.

When the shooting started, Maksim’s car was hit. “The car’s engine stopped,” Sergiy reveals. “My son jumped out of the car, threw up his hands and started screaming that there was a child in the car, to save him.”

It’s unclear why the rest of the convoy lagged behind the first three cars, but Sergiy believes many of those behind turned back when they saw the cars in front turning around and heard the gunshots.

After the shooting, Maksim’s body was left on the road and Ksenia’s in the car. Russian soldiers told the couple’s son and their friend’s mother to walk back along the road.

When they reached a safe distance from the Russian soldiers, the old woman called her husband, who went there to take them to safety. They returned home and were taken to Kiev the next day.

Credit, Jeremy Bowen photo caption, One of the cars set on fire on the road where Maksim and Ksenia were killed

The boy is with his grandmother in Ukraine, far from Kiev, where Sergiy remains.

Last week, Sergiy received a call informing him that the area in which the incident took place had been retaken by Ukrainian forces. There was, however, more bad news.

“They burned them all. They burned the cars too,” says Sergiy.

Sergiy says he is devastated by what happened and what his grandson had to witness.

The boy remembers seeing Russian soldiers with their weapons and is receiving support from relatives and experts, he said.

“The only words he said when he got to safety, to his grandmothers, were, ‘We’re not going to sleep in a basement anymore, are we? And there won’t be any scary men?'”