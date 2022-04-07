War in Ukraine: the horrific death of a couple who tried to flee with their young son

War in Ukraine: the horrific death of a couple who tried to flee with their young son

  • Abdujalil Abdurasulov and Mal Siret
  • BBC News, Kiev

Ksenia and Maxim Iovenko

Credit, Personal archive

photo caption,

Ksenia and Maksim met when they worked at the same travel agency in Kiev

Drone footage shows three cars speeding along an empty main road on the outskirts of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, as they suddenly turn around and head back. All but one.

This white car comes to a turn, but then stops. A man comes out and raises his hands. Then his body falls to the ground. Moments later, Russian soldiers approach. An old woman and a boy get out of the car, and a soldier takes them away.

The man lying on the ground is Maksim Iovenko. He was 31 years old and was shot dead by Russian forces stationed on the side of the road. His wife, Ksenia, who was inside the car, was also murdered.

The couple’s six-year-old son and elderly family friend who were with them escaped, although she was injured and remains in hospital. (Both families asked that their names not be published.)

