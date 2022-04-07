War in Ukraine: US imposes sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s daughters

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on War in Ukraine: US imposes sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s daughters 2 Views

Katerina Tikhonova

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Katerina Tikhonova, one of Putin’s daughters, works in the academic and business sectors

The US has imposed sanctions on people in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, including the president’s daughters.

The list also includes the family of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and major banks.

The measures were announced after new revelations of atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, such as images of bodies littering the streets in Bucha, near the capital Kiev (or Kyiv, for Ukrainians).

Russia said the footage was staged by Ukraine, but did not provide evidence.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

live fish attacks toothpick in japanese restaurant

Japan is a pioneer in innovation, in almost every sector of its economy. And a …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved