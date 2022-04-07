War in Ukraine: US imposes sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s daughters

2 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Katerina Tikhonova, one of Putin’s daughters, works in the academic and business sectors

The US has imposed sanctions on people in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, including the president’s daughters.

The list also includes the family of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and major banks.

The measures were announced after new revelations of atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, such as images of bodies littering the streets in Bucha, near the capital Kiev (or Kyiv, for Ukrainians).

Russia said the footage was staged by Ukraine, but did not provide evidence.

Although satellite images show civilians were killed as Russian forces controlled Bucha, Putin on Wednesday described the event as a “cynical provocation of the regime in Kiev”.

US President Joe Biden called the Bucha massacre a “war crime”.

“Responsible nations must unite to hold perpetrators accountable,” Biden said.

The US announced that Putin’s daughters, Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova, 35, and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, 36, would face sanctions for “being the adult daughters of Putin”, himself also targeted by sanctions.

The US described Tikhonova as a “tech sector executive whose work serves the Russian government and defense industry”.

Vorontsova, in turn, has been described as the administrator of “state-funded programs that have received billions of dollars from the Kremlin”. The US says these programs are geared towards genetic research and personally overseen by Putin.

In justifying the sanctions, a US government official told reporters that Putin’s daughters may be controlling part of their father’s investments.

The sanctions announced by the White House include:

Economic measures to ban new investment in Russia

Financial sanctions on Russia’s largest private bank, Alfa Bank, and the country’s largest financial institution, Sberbank

sanctions on major Russian state-owned companies

sanctions on Russian government officials and their family members

Who are Putin’s daughters

The Russian president avoids talking about his daughters. In 2015, however, he gave some details about them during a press conference.

“My daughters live in Russia and have only studied in Russia, I’m proud of them,” he said. “They speak three foreign languages ​​fluently. I never talk about my family with anyone.”

However, the daughters’ identities are known, and various news reports and documents have revealed details about the family.

The two daughters were born from Putin’s relationship with his ex-wife Lyudmila. They were married in 1983, when she was a flight attendant and he was an agent of the KGB, the Russian secret service. The marriage lasted 30 years and was broken in 2013.

Putin said it was a consensual decision, as the two rarely saw each other because of the president’s hectic work schedule.

The eldest daughter, Maria Vorontsova, was born in 1985 and studied biology at St. Petersburg University and medicine at a Moscow university.

Credit, AFP photo caption, Maria (left) votes with her parents in the 2007 Russian election

Today Vorontsova works as a specialist researcher on the endocrine system. She is cited as a member of the Endocrinological Research Center in Moscow.

She is still a businesswoman – BBC Russia, the BBC’s Russian-language service, has identified her as one of the owners of a company that is building a large medical center.

Vorontsova is married to Dutch businessman Jorrit Joost Faassen, who previously worked at Russian state energy company Gazprom.

The other daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, has a greater public presence than her sister because of her talents as a dancer. She placed fifth in an international dance competition in 2013.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Tikhonova gained the spotlight for her performance as a dancer

That year, she married Kirill Shamalov, the son of a longtime friend of Putin’s. The wedding took place at a ski resort near St. Petersburg.

Shamalov was sanctioned by the US in 2018 for his role in the Russian energy sector. According to the US Treasury, the businessman’s fortune grew dramatically after his marriage. Today, however, the two are separated.