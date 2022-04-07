What happens if we take 2 or more showers in a day?

If you are the type of person who loves to take a shower in the morning, another after going to the gym and another one before bed, know that excessive water consumption is not the only problem you will have to face at the end of the month. The truth is, people who bathe more than they should are unknowingly damaging their skin, hair, and even reproductive health.

So, over the next few paragraphs, we’ll give you a few reasons why you should be taking just one shower a day and what are the biggest risks you run by going underwater at various times in your routine. Check it out!

hair problems

(Source: Shutterstock)

After taking a shower, freshly washed hair can even look great. However, washing them too often can make them oily. When we apply shampoo, the scalp ends up getting drier and starts producing more sebum in response.

So if you make a habit of washing your hair all the time, your scalp learns that it needs to be constantly producing more oil to keep the skin on your head from drying out too much. Also, excessive use of chemicals on your hair like shampoos can make your scalp itchy and irritated.

Eventually, this can trigger dandruff or even hair loss. Finally, drying your hair right after showering daily is bad for your locks. If this becomes a habit, your strands will be much more brittle than usual and it will be difficult to brush them.

skin damage

(Source: Shutterstock)

Soap often tends to do more harm than good to humans. The combination of soap and hot water removes healthy bacteria and essential oils from the skin. These oils help your skin stay youthful and radiant longer, and some dermatologists even recommend showering 2-3 times a week to prevent itchiness and overly dry skin.

Not to mention that exposing your body to some dirt and bacteria strengthens your immune system and helps it fight viruses more effectively. This doesn’t mean you should go without showering forever, but disturbing the body’s microbiome often causes the skin to become red, irritated, and appear cracked.

Affecting reproductive health

(Source: Shutterstock)

One thing few people know is that your private parts clean themselves “by themselves” with just the use of water, and using scented soaps and gels to wash them can affect your healthy pH levels — especially if you’re a woman. In turn, this can cause a bacterial imbalance, irritation, and even affect your reproductive health.

So, it’s best to opt for mild, fragrance-free cleansers to wash the area around your private parts, got it?