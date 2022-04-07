What to expect from the French presidential election on Sunday – News

THE France next Sunday (10th) the first round of the country’s presidential elections. The current head of the nation, Emmanuel Macron, is running for a second term and leads in polls, but is closely followed by center-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

According to the professor of International Relations at Facamp (Faculties of Campinas) James Onnig, both Macron and Le Pen dislike an important part of the French electorate, but even so, they will walk calmly into the second round.

“What we are seeing in France today is a polarization between Macron, who is a centrist, and Le Pan, who is a right-wing candidate, but no longer that angry right-winger, she has made a change in her political marketing,” he explains. Onnig to R7.





Le Pan was previously seen as a far-right candidate, largely due to the history of Jean-Marie Le Pen, who came to defend racist and xenophobic ideas, leading her daughter to flee this type of speech.

According to the newspaper Le Parisien, Macron leads the polls of voting intentions with 27% of the French electorate. Then comes Le Pen, with 22%. The two are technically tied, as the poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.6%.





Candidates running out





Also according to Le Parisien, Jean-Luc Mélenchon is in third place, with 17% of the votes, and technically tied with Le Pen. The candidate represents the French left, weakened and fragmented over the years.

“Melénchon is a leftist who is trying to rally the socialists, who I fear have not been able to get governments in France for a long time, and who need to establish a much more realistic agenda in recent months in order to win votes from those who were unhappy with the Macron government, which ended up harming many people, especially workers”, says Onnig.

In fourth place in the polls is Éric Zemmour, candidate of the Reconquête party. The Facamp professor classified Zemmour as contradictory, since the Algerian descent is against immigrants.

“Éric Zemmour is a candidate with xenophobic, far-right views. He has a strange contradiction to understand: he is a Jew of Algerian origin, but he speaks out against immigrants, especially Muslims. This ended up generating a lot of discussion in France. It attracts an extremely conservative electorate.”

Valérie Pécresse, from the Les Républicains party, closes the list of the five candidates most cited by Le Parisien voters. The survey surveyed 1,963 people aged 18 and over.





Macron and the War in Ukraine





The French president has positioned himself as one of the main world authorities trying to reconcile the political conflict between Russia and Ukrainebefore tensions between the countries escalated to war.

After the Russian invasion, Macron continued talking with Vladimir Putin and Volodmyr Zelensky to reach a ceasefire agreement between the parties. The Facamp professor believes that this move by the Frenchman made him more popular, which could garner votes in this Sunday’s election.





“Macron has presented himself as a serene, concerned, proactive interlocutor of the whole crisis that has been happening. It seems to me that he will take the place of Merkel, who was a privileged interlocutor for Putin. This has made his campaign great, so I do believe that this can be reversed in some votes”, concludes Onnig.

In addition to the president, French will also choose deputies and senators. In the event of a second round, the people of France return to the polls in two weeks, on April 24.



